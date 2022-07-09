Following July 4 chaos, concrete barriers erected in Mpls' Mill District

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman is accused of fatally running over her ex-boyfriend with an S-U-V near downtown Minneapolis. Police say the man in his 30s was struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk early Saturday and later died of his injuries at the hospital. Investigators believe there was a domestic dispute between victim and suspect before the crash. The Minneapolis P-D says this is the 46th homicide investigation of the year.

