Minneapolis, MN

Following July 4 chaos, concrete barriers erected in Mpls' Mill District

By Mary McGuire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As a caretaker for a building in the Mill District of Minneapolis, Nathan Kieffer says he loves and appreciates his neighborhood and his neighbors. "I love living downtown. This is a beautiful area with a lot of energy, and wonderful folks," Kieffer told Fox 9....

Comments / 11

Just Saying
3d ago

How about arresting people, keeping them in jail and not having to accept jersey barriers as just a normal part of your life? Next it's barbed wire folks, no lie. Then who's the ones living in a "jail".

Dumb and Dumber
3d ago

How about electing a Republican as Mayor and see how quickly your beautiful city is cleaned up and crime is handled properly. Seriously, put your party affiliation aside for one mayoral election and give your city a chance to thrive again under new leadership.

Uncomfortable Truth
3d ago

Set the SWAT Snipers, and stop making Gods Children suffer because the Democrats House thier Degenerate Base Voters on thier Plantations. Superior people from Superior Cultures need to become engaged in eliminating The Stain

