Pasadena, CA

Damon Wayans Is ‘Super Proud’ of Son Damon Wayans Jr.: ‘I’m on His Coattails’

By Lulu Currey
 4 days ago

The Wayans family has a long history in the entertainment industry. The family has appeared in several TV shows and movies, and their talents continue to show down the line. Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr. have appeared in each other’s projects for years, with the son following his father into Hollywood. All that seems to make Wayans “super proud” of his son. He even admired Wayans Jr., saying, “I’m on his coattails.”

Damon Wayans has multiple children, including his son Damon Wayans Jr.

Actors Damon Wayans (R) and his son Damon Wayans Jr. arrive at Showtime’s 30th Anniversary and Summer 2006 TCA party at a private residence on July 14, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Damon Wayans married Lisa Thorner in 1984. The pair started dating in 1982 but waited two years before tying the knot. When the time came for the duo to walk down the aisle, Thorner had already given birth to their first child, Damon Wayans Jr.

Their second child, Michael Wayans, arrived in 1984, and their daughter Cara two years after. Their youngest daughter Kyla was born in 1991. Wayans and Thorner later divorced.

When Damon Wayans Jr. joined show business, he wasn’t just following his dad. Damon Wayans Sr. is one of 10 siblings, most of whom work in entertainment. He often works alongside his brothers, including Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans.

Damon Wayans is super proud of his son Damon Wayans Jr.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GT-LO2Ixu7k?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen title="Happy Together 1x05 Sneak Peek "Like Father, Like Son"">

Damon Wayans Jr. made his acting debut in his father’s movie Blankman . He worked with his dad again on My Wife and Kids , appearing in eight episodes of the series. However, Wayans Jr.’s big break came when he starred in Happy Endings . Naturally, he brought his dad in to appear in an episode playing — who else? — his character’s dad.

Following the series’ cancelation, Wayans Jr. rejoined the cast of New Girl , playing his role of Coach from the pilot. Soon after, he landed another main cast role in the sitcom Happy Together. Once again, Wayans Sr. made a cameo appearance as his dad.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” the older actor said in a video alongside his son (via Insider ). Of the insinuation that he’s the more famous one, Wayans Sr. said of his son, “He’s not hanging on my coattails. I’m on his.” He further noted that his appearances on Happy Endings and Happy Together made him “Damon 2”. The actor continued praising Wayans Jr., saying, “I’m super proud.”

What is the father-son duo worth?

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ymt4A-OMUIc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Wayans Sr.’s career began by doing standup comedy in the early ’80s. He appeared on Saturday Night Live in 1985 but got fired after 11 episodes for ad-libbing during a live sketch. Wayans created a sketch comedy series with his brother Keenen Wayans in 1990 called In Living Color .

After leaving In Living Color, Wayans went on to star in films such as Bulletproof, The Last Boy, and Lethal Weapon . Wayans has amassed an impressive fortune over the years, with Celebrity Net Worth estimating that the actor is worth $35 million.

Following Happy Together ‘s cancelation, Wayans Jr. has appeared in a handful of films, including Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and Cherry . He has also done well for himself and is worth approximately $9 million.

