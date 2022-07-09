Kolozsvary scores on game-ending balk as Reds beat Rays 2-1
By The Associated Press
4 days ago
CINCINNATI (AP) -- Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. Kolozsvary opened the 10th on second as a pinch-runner for Mike Moustakas. He advanced on Nick...
NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan India drove in two runs with a go-ahead, bases-loaded single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Cincinnati Reds completed an unlikely comeback, rallying past the New York Yankees 4-3 Tuesday night. The Yankees were 49-0 when leading after eight innings and the Reds were 0-48 when trailing after eight before New York closer Clay Holmes (4-1) failed to retire any of the five hitters he faced. Holmes loaded the bases by plunking Tyler Stephenson and allowed an RBI single to Tyler Naquin and heard boos after hitting Kyle Farmer with a pitch. “I think this is just an outlier,” manager Aaron Boone said of Holmes, whose ERA climbed from 0.46 to 1.37. “We certainly pay attention to it, but I don’t think it was anything more than him being of whack tonight.” It was the most runs Holmes allowed in a game since joining the Yankees. He had allowed two earned runs in his first 38 games.
DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead. Blackmon had two hits in his third straight multhit game. He is 7 for 16 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in his last four games. Gomber (5-7) permitted one run and six hits. Daniel Bard pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and the St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning streak, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night. “We had a lot of guys contributing,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “A lot of different guys stepped up. It was good to see the guys do their jobs. It’s fun to play good teams. It’s a credit to our guys.” The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card game, when Chris Turner hit a two-run, walk-off homer off Alex Reyes for a 3-1 victory. Andrew Knizner, the No. 9 hitter, drove in three runs on three singles as St. Louis won its third straight.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames each hit a two-run homer, and the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted three rain delays to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a brief border-state series between the first-place teams. Jonathan Davis and Jace Peterson pitched in RBI singles to support 29-year-old rookie Jason Alexander, who endured two of the stoppages and stayed in for four innings with three hits and two walks allowed. Then the Brewers turned a 5-2 lead over to their dominant bullpen and bounced back from a 2-4 homestand. Jandel Gustave (2-0) worked a...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chad Pinder hit a grand slam during an eight-run 12th inning and the Oakland Athletics overcame another homer by Corey Seager to beat the Texas Rangers 14-7 Tuesday night. Pinder was Texas’ automatic runner to open the 12th and scored on Vimael Machin’s sacrifice fly off Dennis Santana (3-4). Three more runs scored before Pinder came to bat with the bases loaded, and he hit the first pitch from Kolby Allard into the left-field seats to make it 14-6. Dermis Garcia had an RBI double during the inning for his first major league hit. Ramon Laureano also had an RBI single, and Elvis Andrus drew a bases-loaded walk. Seager homered for a career-high fifth straight game in the ninth inning to trim Oakland’s lead to 4-3, and Kole Calhoun tied it with a single a few batters later. The homer was Seager’s 21st.
