Kolozsvary scores on game-ending balk as Reds beat Rays 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan India drove in two runs with a go-ahead, bases-loaded single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Cincinnati Reds completed an unlikely comeback, rallying past the New York Yankees 4-3 Tuesday night. The Yankees were 49-0 when leading after eight innings and the Reds were 0-48 when trailing after eight before New York closer Clay Holmes (4-1) failed to retire any of the five hitters he faced. Holmes loaded the bases by plunking Tyler Stephenson and allowed an RBI single to Tyler Naquin and heard boos after hitting Kyle Farmer with a pitch. “I think this is just an outlier,” manager Aaron Boone said of Holmes, whose ERA climbed from 0.46 to 1.37. “We certainly pay attention to it, but I don’t think it was anything more than him being of whack tonight.” It was the most runs Holmes allowed in a game since joining the Yankees. He had allowed two earned runs in his first 38 games.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO