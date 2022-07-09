Section of 4th Street to close for crosswalk replacement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced that they will be beginning crosswalk replacements on 4th Street starting Monday.

The replacements will start at the 4th and Virginia intersection and end at the west side of the 4th and Iowa intersection.

This will result in a temporary closure along 4th Street. The work will begin Monday and is expected to be completed by July 26 weather permitting.

The City asks that motorists reduce speeds, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to the closure.