Arizona says ‘personhood’ abortion law can’t lead to charges
By The Associated Press
3 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) -- An attorney with the Arizona attorney general’s office says a 2021 state “personhood” law that gives all legal rights to unborn children can’t be used to bring criminal charges against abortion providers. The comment from Assistant Solicitor General Kate Sawyer came during a hearing Friday on a...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Given the attention on how elections are handled and who oversees them, the race for secretary of state is one of the top contests to watch this year. There are two Democrats battling for their party’s nomination in a race that could come down to what kind of experience voters are looking for. Reginald Bolding is the highest-ranking Democrat in the state House and knows the inner workings of the Legislature after serving eight years at the Capitol. Adrian Fontes was the top election official for Maricopa County. Elected as the county recorder in 2016, he served one term before narrowly losing in 2020 and likes to point out his experience running elections. “I’m the only candidate on either side of the aisle that has actually done this and can ask the right questions,” Fontes said during a recent debate broadcasted statewide on PBS.
New poll shows gap closing between Lake and Robson in GOP gubernatorial race. A new poll by HighGround shows Kari Lake is up to 39%, while Karrin Taylor Robson is at 35.3% in the Arizona GOP gubernatorial race. New bill looking to resolve teacher shortage in Arizona. Updated: Jul. 8,...
I am a third-generation Arizonan, a father of two sons, a musician and a paralegal. I am the executive director of a statewide non-profit organization. I am also formerly incarcerated. During the 15 years I spent in Arizona prisons, I spent every day talking to fellow prisoners about their cases...
Whether voters fill out their ballots at home or head to the polls for the primary election in Arizona this summer, they’ll see some minor changes from 2020, but most new laws you may have heard about won’t affect this primary. Lawmakers considered more than 100 bills to address perceived election problems based on unsupported […]
PHOENIX — “We are packing our office into boxes right now,” said Dr. Paul Isaacson. ”It’s sad. It’s been my career and my life’s work.”. Local providers, like Issacson, are halting abortion services for now as some fight alongside the ACLU of Arizona and other groups for abortion rights.
“Gov. Doug Ducey shocked local leaders — many of them Republicans — when he vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have allowed Maricopa County to ask voters to extend a half-cent sales tax to fund major transportation projects for the next 25 years,” reports Jessica Boehm for Axios.
Two Democrats battling for nominations in Arizona Secretary of State race. Democrats Adrian Fontes and Reginald Bolding are each battling for a nomination in one of the state's top races. New bill looking to resolve teacher shortage in Arizona. Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:22 PM MST. |. A new...
Arizona’s rate of COVID-19 infection has been steadily climbing back up as the variant sweeping Arizona and the nation is able to sneak past immune defenses and is highly transmissible. Last winter, Arizona was hit with a massive surge in cases as the omicron COVID-19 variant swept the nation....
Most expansive school choice law in nation delivers educational freedom over 1.1 million Arizona students. House Republican Majority Leader Ben Toma hailed the enactment of HB 2853, legislation he sponsored expanding eligibility for Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program to every family in Arizona, giving parents the freedom to choose the education that best fits their child’s needs. It was signed into law by Governor Ducey today.
Twelve attorneys general filed an opening brief Friday in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for changes made this year to energy and water efficiency standards for dishwashers and washing machines. “These arbitrary washing machine regulations are unlawful, ineffective, and absolutely ridiculous,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich,...
SB 1159 will allow students enrolled in college to teach while working towards their degree. The families of the victims of the 2020 shooting at Glendale's Westgate were happy with the punishment for the shooter. Chandler attorney raises concerns about data being used in abortion lawsuits. Updated: 2 hours ago.
An Arizona law that would grant personhood to fetuses, embryos and fertilized human eggs will be challenged in federal court on Friday as opponents seek to prevent abortion restrictions in the state. The Center for Reproductive Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona are among the groups...
Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that no longer requires a college degree to begin teaching in public schools. Senate Bill 1159 states that a person only needs to be enrolled in a degree program in order to be hired as an Arizona educator. The bill also allows teachers with...
SB 1159 will allow students enrolled in college to teach while working towards their degree. 4 Republicans battle for GOP nomination for Arizona's top election official. The GOP primary for Arizona's secretary of state is filled with four candidates and they have different stances on the 2020 election. Republican candidate...
For families of medically fragile children, help has arrived. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the Family Licensed Health Aide Program into law in March 2021. More than a year later, the Arizona Board of Nursing and Arizona Medicaid has certified approximately 50 parents now trained under this program, including one in Queen Creek.
Several Arizona providers have temporarily stopped performing abortion services because the law remains uncertain. Planned Parenthood Arizona says they are helping patients find services out of state. "Many of them have been traveling to Mexico, southern California," says Brittany Fonteno, Planned Parenthood Arizona President. "We've been working with Planned Parenthood affiliates in San Diego and Santa Barbara."
Here's what you need to know about small claims court in Arizona. Arizona's Family's "On Your Side" podcast is breaking down a popular legal option to settle smaller disputes among people or businesses. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The mayor says the tornado destroyed 75 percent of the town, and...
The United States is experiencing record-high inflation levels. Arizona continues to be an epicenter for inflation due to the increase in housing prices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arizona’s economy is experiencing a ripple effect because of the decrease in affordability of homes and the increase in inflation levels. The overall cost of living in the Valley has risen higher than the United States average. So, what is happening with inflation in our state and how will this impact the Arizona housing and real estate market?
Supporters of a sweeping effort to overhaul Arizona’s election and campaign finance laws filed more than 475,000 signatures on Thursday in hopes of qualifying for the November ballot. “This is what democracy looks like!” bellowed Roy Tatem, the political director for Our Voice Our Vote, as he and other volunteers and supporters of the Arizona […]
