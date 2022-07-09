Arizona says ‘personhood’ abortion law can’t lead to charges

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Given the attention on how elections are handled and who oversees them, the race for secretary of state is one of the top contests to watch this year. There are two Democrats battling for their party’s nomination in a race that could come down to what kind of experience voters are looking for. Reginald Bolding is the highest-ranking Democrat in the state House and knows the inner workings of the Legislature after serving eight years at the Capitol. Adrian Fontes was the top election official for Maricopa County. Elected as the county recorder in 2016, he served one term before narrowly losing in 2020 and likes to point out his experience running elections. “I’m the only candidate on either side of the aisle that has actually done this and can ask the right questions,” Fontes said during a recent debate broadcasted statewide on PBS.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO