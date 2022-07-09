Officials: Large fire at Combined Locks warehouse a 'multi-day event'

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Combined Locks warehouse fire contained
A large fire at the Warehouse Specialists building is contained after 67 fire departments from around the region were called in to respond.
Several injured after powerboat crashes into paddleboat in Oshkosh, flees scene
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Several people were injured when a powerboat crashed into a paddleboat in Winnebago County and then fled the scene on Saturday, July 9. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat carrying 43 passengers was severely damaged when it was struck by a private 45-foot powerboat carrying seven people.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
UPDATE: Fire fully extinguished at Combined Locks warehouse company
COMBINED LOCKS — It could be several days before the fire at a combined locks warehouse company is fully extinguished, Combined Locks Fire and Rescue Chief Ken Wiedenbauer said Saturday morning. “This will be a multi-day event with fire crews working to pull everything apart and access areas that...
WBAY Green Bay
Powerboat owner arrested for hit-and-run crash on Fox River
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 52-year-old Oshkosh man for Saturday night’s hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River. The sheriff’s office identified the owner and operator of the boat as Jason Lindemann. He was arrested on 12 counts of recklessly endangering safety and 11 counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident. Recklessly endangering safety is a felony, with each count carrying up to 10 years in prison. Failing to render aid is a misdemeanor.
67 agencies, 700 first responders fought Combined Locks fire
Authorities aren't naming the person or saying if they were arrested. The parents weren't supposed to be with their children unsupervised. Some will see hail, lightning and downpours Tuesday. Some will see no rain at all. Fire chief: Combined Locks may be largest fire response in state history. Updated: 5...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Combined Locks fire extinguished after more than 24 hours
COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – After more than 24 hours a warehouse fire in Combined Locks has been put out and all crews have been released. According to Combined Locks Public Safety, as of Saturday afternoon, the fire has been completely extinguished. The fire began on Friday morning at...
seehafernews.com
Details Released Regarding Large Police Presence in Downtown Green Bay Sunday
The Green Bay Police Department has released some details regarding a situation that occurred in the downtown area over the weekend. Police reports indicate that officers were called to a section of Washington Street at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday (July 10th) on a report of an argument between two people.
Boat flees scene after collision on the Fox River
Boat collides with a commercial stern-wheel boat, flees scene after the collision, individuals still at large.
Passenger of Wisconsin boat crash speaks out
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
Car stolen after being purchased at the Iola Car Show
(WLUK)-- A car was taken from a neighboring parking site near the Iola Car Show grounds. The car was stolen from Doug Klein, owner of American Dream Machines. It is a 1968 black Ford Mustang fastback with white interior, the VIN number for the car is, 8F02FJ138105. Klein says he...
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Recent Traffic Stops “highly likely…saved lives”
A set of three recent traffic stops by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputies resulted in the seizures of significant quantities of drugs, and likely saved lives as well. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said the stops happened on June 28, 29 and 30, preventing significant quantities of marijuana, cocaine, and counterfeit pills from being distributed in the area just before the July 4th holiday weekend. Waldschmidt said that in the case of the pills – over 1,000 of them laced with the powerful drug fentanyl, numerous overdoses were likely prevented and lives saved.
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the suspected operator of a powerboat involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night has been located. Investigators haven’t publicly identified the person or said if they were taken into custody. On Saturday, at about 9:58 p.m., a 45-foot...
WATCH: Server witnesses hit-and-run boat crash
Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
ENDEAVOR, Wis. (WMTV) - Med Flight was called to a multiple vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-39 near Portage. Marquette County dispatch confirmed they received a call about a multiple vehicle wreck on I-39 near mile marker 102 at approximately 1 p.m. Officials also stated that there were multiple injuries...
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Washington Co. | By Lt. Jason Guslick
ORIGINAL POST- On Friday July 8, 2022 at 8:09 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle on US 45 traveling southbound, south of CTH PV. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers and Jackson Fire & Rescue was dispatched and responded...
County Highway A closed for resurfacing beginning July 11
GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Beginning July 11 county highway A in Grand Chute will be closed for resurfacing. A 1.1-mile segment located in the Town of Grand Chute will undergo resurfacing, milling and paving to improve the existing asphaltic surface. The closure limits are from the Capitol Drive...
Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County
TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - Work will begin Monday to replace a nearly 70-year-old bridge in Portage County. The bridge replacement will require a complete closure of County Highway Y. Work to replace the bridge on County Highway Y over the Plover River is expected to last through September.
High speeds, no helmet factors in fatal motorcycle crash
MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — High speeds, no helmet being worn and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in a fatal motorcycle crash. Marinette County Sheriff's Office reports that they responded to a motorcycle crash on US Highway 41 just north of the Oconto County line at 5:53 p.m. on Saturday July 9.
Green Bay woman accused of abducting child, repeated suspicious activity at local daycare
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges for allegedly abducting her niece’s son and repeated incidents at a local daycare. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on July 7 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to an address on Packerland Drive for a reported ‘suspicious situation’. It was noted that the caller’s aunt came and left with her one-year-old son.
Green Bay Parents Arrested After Child Dies from Fentanyl Poisoning
A Green Bay man and woman are facing charges after their child died from fentanyl poisoning. Police first responded to an apartment on South Taylor Street on May 3rd on a report of an unresponsive child. The 18-month-old infant was taken to a local hospital where they later died. The...
