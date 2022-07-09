ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claymont, DE

Delaware football team visits White House to celebrate state championship win

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

The Auks hadn't won a state championship game since 1982.

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Archmere Academy football team from Claymont, Delaware was recently invited to the White House to celebrate their state championship win.

The Auks hadn't won a state championship game since 1982. But last December, they not only won, but they shut out the team they were playing.

Head coach John Bellace says his team and the cheerleaders went to the White House on July 4. They got to take photos with President Joe Biden who played football at Archmere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQUAj_0gZeyQhi00

"He talked a lot about his time at Archmere, how well it set him up and how well it will set these guys up for the future going forward," said Bellace

"Going in there take a pic with him, shaking his hand -- a once in a lifetime opportunity," added player Kieran Udovich.

After the meet-and-greet in the Oval Office, everyone was invited to the 4th of July party that included food, music and fireworks.

Comments / 18

Joe Klosowski
3d ago

I am from Claymont Delaware and I just would like to say how fine of a job Joe Biden is doing, he is doing an excellent job of destroying our economy and our standing with the rest of the world but it's nice to know that he is back at the White House spending his time dealing with football players from Delaware, that makes me feel great and safe.

Reply(3)
12
helpusall
3d ago

Visiting the white house with Biden and the current administration is NOT something to celebrate

Reply(1)
18
SoundsOfLaughter By Monty
3d ago

must have been a disappointing visit out of all presidents to meet this is the one you get to

Reply(2)
8
 

