Delaware football team visits White House to celebrate state championship win

The Auks hadn't won a state championship game since 1982.

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Archmere Academy football team from Claymont, Delaware was recently invited to the White House to celebrate their state championship win.

The Auks hadn't won a state championship game since 1982. But last December, they not only won, but they shut out the team they were playing.

Head coach John Bellace says his team and the cheerleaders went to the White House on July 4. They got to take photos with President Joe Biden who played football at Archmere.

"He talked a lot about his time at Archmere, how well it set him up and how well it will set these guys up for the future going forward," said Bellace

"Going in there take a pic with him, shaking his hand -- a once in a lifetime opportunity," added player Kieran Udovich.

After the meet-and-greet in the Oval Office, everyone was invited to the 4th of July party that included food, music and fireworks.