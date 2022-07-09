ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This 1983 Charlie Daniels Airport Skoal Commercial Is Solid Gold

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duO1d_0gZew3EY00

Two years ago this week, we lost a legend in Charlie Daniels.

He passed away on July 6th, 2020, and I’ve just been digging around the internet this week, just looking to find some gems from decades past.

Which brought me to this glorious 1983 Skoal commercial Charlie did. A 1983 Skoal commercial… man, have the times changed.

I’ll be honest, I only dipped occasionally in my younger days (primarily when I drank too much in college).

Usually that would result in complete body failure, and my legs would stop working, my night would be over, and I’d accidentally swallow some of the tobacco juice, triggering the most violent upchuck known to man.

Good times, for sure. You gotta miss it…

Obviously, these days we know the dangers of cigarettes and chewing tobacco, but in 1983 it was promoted like crazy, with commercials like this.

The one and only Charlie Daniels at the airport, getting ready to board, before dropping a big ol’ dip in.

A reminder of how different the times were, he’s asked if he prefers “smoking or non-smoking” for his flight (yes, you could smoke on planes back in the day).

Then, Charlie shows her the tin and a big grin, before saying..

“Smokeless, darlin’.”

What a legend… we miss ya Charlie.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Charlie Daniels' Gravesite Vandalized

Country music legend Charlie Daniels' gravesite was vandalized, his friends and family said late last month. A tree planted near the grave marker was also stolen, the Charlie Daniels Band said. The Country Music Hall of Famer died on July 6, 2020, and is buried in Mount Juliet, Tennesee. Daniels was 83.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Dan Blocker Was an Absolute Hoss From the Day He Was Born

For anyone who has seen Bonanza, then you know that Dan Blocker, who played Eric “Hoss” Cartwright, was a big man. Apparently, that was evident even from the time of his youth. Yes, the tall, heavyset native of Texas would find a place in the hearts of TV viewers. But these numbers will astound you a bit. When Blocker was born on Dec. 10, 1928, he weighed 14 pounds. A toddler usually isn’t too big but he was already shooting upward at 5 feet tall and 105 pounds. That’s as a toddler, friends.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Daniels
The US Sun

Who are the Whitaker family and are they inbred?

FILMMAKER Mark Laita created a documentary which explored the real lives of America's most inbred family. Meet the Whitakers, a family who lives in an isolated shack, which cuts them off from civilisation. Who are the Whitaker family?. The Whitakers made it to the spotlight after a photographer named Mark...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid Gold
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star David Canary Recalled the ‘Gloomy’ Set Following Dan Blocker’s Death

It’s no secret that the classic TV Western Bonanza suffered a serious blow to its run on NBC with the death of Dan Blocker. Blocker played the gregarious “Hoss” Cartwright opposite cast members Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, Pernell Roberts, and David Canary. Well, Canary, who played Candy Canaday on there, would recall what the atmosphere was on the show’s set after Blocker died.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Insulted One Iconic Clint Eastwood Film

John Wayne and Clint Eastwood are probably the first two names you think of when thinking about iconic Western film stars. However, these two did not get along and John infamously trashed one of Clint’s most popular Westerns. Clint starred in a trilogy of films that ended with the...
CELEBRITIES
buzznicked.com

Entire Litter Of 5 Kittens Was Born With Grumpy But Cute Faces

Every single cat out there is different from their personalities to their looks. What makes it even better is their hilarious personalities. Maine coons are big fluffy cats that can come in over 75 different color combinations. They are usually big cats with very thick fun and giant paws. Even...
MAINE STATE
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song Lyrics: “Crimson and Clover” by Tommy James and The Shondells

By 1969, the psychedelic-pop group Tommy James and The Shondells already had a number of hits in their growing catalog, including their 1966 The Raindrops’ cover, “Hanky Panky,” and other Top 10 smashes like “I Think We’re Alone Now” released in 1967, hitting No. 1 20 years later with Tiffany’s cover, and the 1968 release “Mony Mony”—the live version by Billy Idol also topping the charts in 1987.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Horse's Reaction to Seeing the Ocean for the First Time Is a Sight to Behold

One of the greatest joys of having an animal companion is experiencing the world through their eyes. What was once a mundane task becomes full of joy and curiosity, all thanks to a slightly new perspective. Horse trainer Juliette got to experience this firsthand when she brought her horse, Oitava,...
Motorious

Amazing Car Collection Is Hidden In Tennessee

Some of the best car collections are hidden away from public view, like this one tucked away at a undisclosed location in the East Tennessee mountains. Documented by YouTuber Hot Rod Hoarder, this collection has been accumulating for three generations of the family and constitutes over 100 different rides. But you’d never just stumble on all these vehicles since the 20-acre property is apparently in an incredibly deep hollow, making for the perfect hiding spot.
TENNESSEE STATE
pethelpful.com

Dog's Disgusted Reaction to Trying Peas for the First Time Is Totally Classic

Normally, human kids are the ones refusing to eat their veggies. To be fair, they're a bit harder to dress up than other ingredients, but they're not that bad... right?. Kids might disagree, and this Pit Bull is even less of a fan of the green stuff. When Apollo's mama handed him a single pea to try straight out of her hand, pure chaos ensued. Naturally, TikTok can't get enough--and neither can we! Apollo's reaction is absolutely golden, so props to his mama for capturing and sharing the moment on his account, @apollothebully_. He certainly feels some type of way about this veggie!
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

162K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy