This 1983 Charlie Daniels Airport Skoal Commercial Is Solid Gold

Two years ago this week, we lost a legend in Charlie Daniels.

He passed away on July 6th, 2020, and I’ve just been digging around the internet this week, just looking to find some gems from decades past.

Which brought me to this glorious 1983 Skoal commercial Charlie did. A 1983 Skoal commercial… man, have the times changed.

I’ll be honest, I only dipped occasionally in my younger days (primarily when I drank too much in college).

Usually that would result in complete body failure, and my legs would stop working, my night would be over, and I’d accidentally swallow some of the tobacco juice, triggering the most violent upchuck known to man.

Good times, for sure. You gotta miss it…

Obviously, these days we know the dangers of cigarettes and chewing tobacco, but in 1983 it was promoted like crazy, with commercials like this.

The one and only Charlie Daniels at the airport, getting ready to board, before dropping a big ol’ dip in.

A reminder of how different the times were, he’s asked if he prefers “smoking or non-smoking” for his flight (yes, you could smoke on planes back in the day).

Then, Charlie shows her the tin and a big grin, before saying..

“Smokeless, darlin’.”

What a legend… we miss ya Charlie.