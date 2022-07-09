Florida man kills man involved in relationship with the same woman as him

Clearwater, FL - A 21-year-old Florida man was arrested after shooting and killing another man involved in a relationship with the same woman as him.

Stuart Beck was arrested after Wednesday's shooting at an apartment complex in Clearwater.

Police say Beck shot and killed Michael Conrad, 20, who was involved in a relationship with the same woman.

Beck is allegedly to have broken down the front door of Conrad's apartment before shooting him around 2 a.m.

Conrad was rushed a local hospital following the shooting but was pronounced dead.

Beck was identified "quickly" by police and arrested.

He's been charged with first degree murder.