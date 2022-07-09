ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park supervisor beaten up by angry trio in Washington Square Park

By Emma Seiwell, New York Daily News
Three men beat up a Washington Square Park supervisor on Friday after confronting him for removing a picnic table from the park’s famed water fountain, cops said.

The beat down occurred in broad daylight, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., police said.

All three suspects fled the park, and have not been caught. Cops described one suspect as wearing a baseball cap, white shirt and black pants. The other two suspects were seen wearing black t-shirts.

The shocked park worker was taken to Beth Israel Hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

