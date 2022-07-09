Plainview woman, others in community gamble for worthy causes

A Long Island woman bought thousands of dollars in lottery tickets Friday - with hopes of giving back.

Jennifer Biron came up with a creative idea to use the lottery to help people in need.

Biren raises money for Relay for Life, a grassroots organization that supports people with cancer and other worthy causes.

"The money goes to things like wigs for people fighting cancer - all sponsored by the American Cancer Society," Biren says.

The Mega Million jackpot is now worth up to $400 million.

When the jackpot hits $400 million or above, Biren uses Facebook to find people to donate.

She gets people to donate $10, with $2 going to Relay For Life and $8 going to the lottery.

More than 550 people donated money for this week's drawing.

Biren says the group has won between $600 and $700 multiple times.

She takes those winnings and donates them to other charities.

Biren will donate these donations and any winnings to Jay Asparro's charity - the Long Island Alzheimer's and Dementia Center.

"I'm so grateful that she called me and though of me and my passion of helping caregivers that are struggling with dementia," Asparro says.

Biren is known for her charity work in Plainview, including by the stationary store owner where she bought the lottery tickets.

"Jen's an amazing person, she always raises money for every opportunity that she has, she's a great asset to this community," says Ian Epstein, owner of the Thriftway Card and Gift.

Biren says she has raised more than $10,000 for Relay for Life.

If she wins the jackpot, Biren says she will take her family to Disneyland after she gives the other 550 people their winnings.