Volleyball tournament to be held for Floral Park teacher's son who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy

A teacher at Floral Park Memorial High School is continuing to fight for his son, who has a rare genetic disorder.

Ethan Demmers was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in 2014. Ever since then, Dustin Demmers and the Floral Park community, have rallied for a cure.

Meet Ethan

The disease causes muscles to weaken, causing issues with mobility. There is no known cure.

A volleyball tournament to raise money in the battle against the disease was started eight years ago by Sarah Caulson, who was then a student at Floral Park Memorial, and her family.

"They wanted to do something for Ethan and help us with some of the burdens of caring for a child with DMD," Dustin Demmers says.

Over the years, Dustin Demmers says they've had more and more people creating teams for the tournament and playing to help support the cause. He says his family has become close with Caulson, who is now a teacher at Floral Park Memorial herself, and her family.

"It keeps getting better and better," Dustin Demmers says. "Since it has started, the tournaments have raised over $15,000."

Unfortunately, Dustin Demmers says his son, who is now 13, has progressed more visibly with his disease. He says he falls all the time, can't use stairs much anymore and is falling behind his peers socially because he can't do what they can.

Although Ethan Demmers' father says his son is still positive about his condition and won't admit much of his difficulties, it's taking a toll on himself and his family.

"But as a parent, watching my child lose more and more of his abilities results in a daily broken heart," Dustin Demmers says.

Dustin Demmers, who has been an English teacher at the Floral Park high school for years, says the support from his school's community is a testament to how students, their parents and business owners of the Long Island village are so evolved as human beings.

This year's volleyball tournament will be held Saturday on Laurelton Avenue in Long Beach. Registration begins at 9 a.m.