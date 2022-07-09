ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Child critically injured following fall from New Rochelle apartment building

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police say a 4-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after falling from a window or roof of a New Rochelle apartment building on Friday.

It happened at Parkside Place, located at 570 Fifth Ave. near Flowers Park around 4 p.m.

Police say the parents of the 4-year-old boy with autism called officers to their apartment complex and told them their son was missing and possibly wandered from their apartment.

Officers searched for the boy and found him lying on the grass unconscious and having difficulty breathing.

Officers administered first aid until firefighters and first responders arrived to take him to the hospital.

A next-door neighbor, Suzette Raguet said the 4-year-old has non-verbal autism. Raguet was helping the boy's mother search for him before police found him.

"When we heard that he was back here in the woods on the ground... we just people started crying and we were just really frantic and upset," Raguet said as she composed herself.

Authorities say that it appears the boy fell from an unknown height, and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the incident and the parents are cooperating with the investigation.

Building owners and managers are required to have window guards in all apartments where kids under 10 are living, according to New Rochelle building code.

Police confirmed the building's windows do have window guards or air conditioning units. However, police say window guards may not have played a part in preventing the child from falling as he could have fallen off the roof of the building.

