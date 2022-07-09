ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Memorial for Yonkers baseball prospect slain in 2015 shooting destroyed in fire

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A family in Yonkers is reeling with another loss after a memorial of for their relative who was fatally shot was destroyed in a truck fire Friday.

Authorities say a truck caught on fire at a Burger King on Central Avenue.

Though no one was hurt, the flames also destroyed a tree that stood in memory of Michael Nolan.

The young man was a pro-baseball prospect who died after being shot in the parking lot of the eatery back in 2015.

Four people were arrested and pleaded guilty.

Michael Nolan's brother, James Nolan, is now a Westchester County Legislator .

News 12

News 12

