Billy Finkler back in custody today in 1922 after being taken from a train near Montpelier the morning of July 7. Finkler was wanted as a suspect in a July 6 holdup of the Jefferson County National Bank in Rigby after bank officials identified him as one of the two men who’d held them up and stolen $3,800. Bonneville County Sheriff Robert Oley led the chase and said they expected to quickly apprehend the second suspect. Finkler had already served time in the Idaho State Penitentiary for burglary and received a pardon. He said he knew nothing about the holdup in Rigby. Officials at the bank said $700 had been recovered from an abandoned car found near Soda Springs.

