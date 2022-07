PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A woman is expressing outrage on social media after police shot, and killed her dog that had gotten loose in Lebanon earlier this week. Around 10:30 a.m. on July 6, police were called to a residence on the first block of Tiffany Lane in Lebanon for a report of a stray dog in a backyard. The caller told police that he had discovered the dog while attempting to let his own dog outside, and had offered the stray water, but the dog growled at him.

LEBANON, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO