ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Former NFL players, father/son duo speak at Youngstown City Schools event

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSFIh_0gZetfbQ00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The story of Sherman Smith and Deland McCullough has captivated audiences across the country. Two former NFL players, both from the Youngstown area. After 28 years of knowing one another, they learned they have a family connection: McCullough is Smith’s biological son.

Tonight, the pair return to their roots by speaking with parents and students about their success at a Youngstown City Schools event . We spoke with them about what they say it takes to overcome and be successful.

Documentary featuring local NFL player, son to show in local theaters

“In the midst of a time when Youngstown has been portrayed in so many negative ways, one of the most positive stories in the nation right now is the story of Sherman Smith and Deland McCullough,” said event organizer Gary Frost.

Smith was working as a coach for the University of Miami, Ohio when he recruited McCullough to come play ball for him.

“Youngstown ties is what brought me and my dad together,” McCullough said.

McCullough went on to play for the NFL and won a Superbowl ring as a running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I use some of the negative things that I may have been around as ammunition to say, I want the opposite,” McCullough said.

Smith, his father and mentor, graduated from high school in Youngstown in 1972. He won a Superbowl with the Seahawks, also as a running backs coach.

Smith says mentors in his life helped him get to where he is.

“Racial issues that were going on. So I think my father and other men came into my life and just, man, told me not to be bitter about what was going on to allow these things to make me better,” Smith said.

Their message to the crowd? The key to being successful is working toward what you want and not letting where you’re from dictate who you become.

“They encouraged me to, you know, dream big and, you know, I can leave this area and do some things I never thought I could do,” Smith said.

“Don’t let anybody tell you what you can’t do, you know? And for me, the environment was very similar to what it is right now when I grew up, you know? But what I did is I seen something better for myself,” McCullough said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Man arrested after woman shot Saturday in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Brentwood Avenue man is in the Mahoning County jail on charges he shot a woman Saturday. Criston Williams, 38, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault and possession of drugs. He is expected to be arraigned later today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
brownsnation.com

4 Former Browns Players Shown Vacationing Together

Though none of these players are currently Cleveland Browns, Browns fans took notice of a photo posted on social media of Rashard Higgins, Mack Wilson, Jarvis Landry, and Odell Beckham Jr. vacationing together in Puerto Rico. All four were members of the 2021 Cleveland Browns team. Higgins is now with...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Football
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deland Mccullough
WKBN

Youngstown woman accused of attacking paramedic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Ravenwood Avenue woman is expected to be arraigned Wednesday after reports said she attacked a pair of paramedics who were treating her girlfriend for an overdose. Antwanisha Jones, 31, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of assault after she...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#The University Of Miami#The Kansas City Chiefs
WKBN

Local restaurant owner sentenced in domestic case

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local restaurant owner learned his sentence Tuesday after entering a plea in his domestic case. Michael Alberini, owner of Michael Alberini’s Restaurant in Boardman, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint and menacing. Judge Joseph Houser sentenced him to a $500...
BOARDMAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
WKBN

Drug raid leaves Mercer County man in custody

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — A Farrell man is due back in court later this month after his arrest Thursday. Daniel George Jr. is facing drug trafficking and weapons charges. The Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) conducted the raid of a home in the 300 block of Shenango Blvd.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Austintown man sentenced for role in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two men charged with an October 2020 shooting on the East Side pleaded guilty earlier this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for his role in the crime. Tyree Robinson, 23, of Westchester Drive in Austintown, was sentenced to seven to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy