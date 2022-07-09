ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Carlos Santana Cancels Six More Shows After Michigan Stage Collapse

By Valerie Complex
 3 days ago
Medios y Media / Getty Images file

UPDATE, FRIDAY, JULY 8: Carlos Santana, the virtuoso guitarist who turns 75 this month, will postpone his next six shows to recover after collapsing on stage earlier this month.

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana. And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas,” said Michael Vrionis, president, Universal Tone Management. “Doctor’s have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

Live Nation will honor previously purchased tickets for new dates when they ae announced.

UPDATED, 8:02 AM: Guitar legend Carlos Santa wrote on social media today that he is “good and taking it easy” a day after he passed out from heat exhaustion during a concert in Michigan.

“To one and all,” he wrote on Facebook early today, “thank you for your precious prayers Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy forgot to eat and drink water so i dehydrated and passed out blessings and miracles to you all.”

The veteran rocker was taken to a local hospital for observation after he fainted and “is doing well,” according to a statement from his reps. A show scheduled for tonight in Burgettstown, PA, near Pittsburgh has been postponed.

PREVIOUSLY, July 5: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana, 74, passed out from heat exhaustion onstage at a show in Clarkson, MI.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media where multiple concert goers posted video of the musician collapsing onstage at the Pine Knob Music Theater. He was back on his feet quickly, though as he can be seen still waving to fans as he was escorted offstage on a hospital gurney, and then the show was swiftly canceled.

Santana has been on a tour this year with soul funk band Earth, Wind & Fire, which began less than a month ago and is scheduled to run through August.

There is no word on what caused this, but last year, he did undergo an “unscheduled heart procedure,” that was serious enough to cancel his December 2021 shows during his residency at the Las Vegas House of Blues.

He commented on the situation stating, “I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest,” Santana said in a video message, in which he revealed that he went to the hospital on Saturday after experiencing chest discomfort.”

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.

