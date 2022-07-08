POLICE LOG: 7-9-2022

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Jonathan Rogers, 38, was arrested and charged on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 6:36 p.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at 39 N Franklin St.; at 8:11 p.m. Thursday at 677 Boston St.; at 10:25 p.m. Thursday at 15 Birch St.; at 11:34 a.m. Friday at Cumberland Circle and Lynnfield Street; at 1:35 p.m. Friday at 166 Broad St.; at 2:48 p.m. Friday at 37 Acorn St.; at 3:32 p.m. Friday at 1127 Western Ave.; at 5:58 p.m. Friday at Fayette Street and Mason Street; at 6:03 p.m. Friday at Central Square and Union Street.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 10:39 p.m. Thursday at 84 Newhall St. #2.

A report of a fight at 1:02 a.m. Friday at 120 Liberty St.

A report of a threat at 9:50 p.m. Thursday at 5 Chatham St. #3; at 10:35 p.m. Thursday at 119 Lewis St. #26.

Gunshot

A report of a gunshot at 9:57 p.m. Thursday at 684 Summer St. #2.

Overdose

A report of an opiate overdose at 8:31 a.m. Friday at 501 Washington St. #414.

Theft

A report of shoplifting at 5:32 p.m. Thursday at 21 Joyce St.; at 11:36 a.m. Friday at 158 Lewis St.

A report of larceny at 5:35 p.m. Thursday at 111 Lawton Ave.; at 12:08 p.m. Friday at 28 Essex St.; at 3:54 p.m. Friday at 158 Lewis St.

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 9:17 p.m. Thursday at 166 Washington St.; at 6:24 a.m. Friday at 5 Hood St. #5; at 3:02 p.m. Friday at 282 Lynnway.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 5:47 p.m. Thursday at 33 Lincoln St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism of a motor vehicle at 8:19 p.m. Thursday at 12 Eutaw Ave.

A report of vandalism at 1:42 p.m. Friday at 149 Walnut St.

Breaking and entering

A report of a past breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 6:25 a.m. Friday at 8 Suffolk St. #1.

SAUGUS

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 1:54 p.m. Thursday at 214 Broadway.

Theft

A report of shoplifting at 5:38 p.m. Thursday at 1228 Broadway.

A report of an attempted act of larceny at 11:41 a.m. Thursday at 564 Broadway.

A report of larceny at 3:00 p.m. Thursday at 1201 Broadway.