Many North Texas cities are seeing explosive growth, which can bring a new set of challenges to small communities. Some areas are seeing a huge jump in demand for water and are being asked to conserve water much earlier than usual this summer. That's the case in Celina, where the population doubled in the past three years from roughly 18,000 to 36,000 people. City leaders are excited about the growth but said their biggest challenge is making sure city services can keep up with demand.

CELINA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO