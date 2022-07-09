ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Police search for woman who went missing on Mother’s Day of 1987

By Nicole Sanders
 4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for further help from the public in finding a woman who has been missing since the 1980s.

Dale Pearl Smith, 54, was last seen on May 11, 1987 — Mother’s Day. Smith’s last known location was Westmoreland Road.

Police say that Smith stands at 5-foot-five and weighs 120 pounds. Smith has brown eyes and brown hair, with an unknown clothing description.

When Smith went missing, she was 54 years old, and today, she would be 89 years old.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department’s Youth and Adult Services Unit at (706) 653-3449. Sergeant L. Zieverink can be reached at (706) 225-4384, or (706) 326-6662.

WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Shooting at Springcreek Village Apartments, one teen injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police responded to a shooting earlier tonight that left one teenage male injured. Officials say that police responded to the scene at Springcreek Village Apartments on Veterans Parkway, near Williams Road, sometime before 7 p.m. According to police, one teenage male was shot. He was transported to the hospital […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Sister of fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out one year after no developments in case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— New details have emerged in a fatal hit-and-run incident that took the life of a pedestrian nearly one year ago. Thomas Rowe, 28, had moved to Columbus two months before being fatally struck by a vehicle on June 27, 2021. Police say he was hit somewhere on Saint Mary’s Road between the roundabout and Longwood Lane. Witnesses describe the car as a dark colored Honda Civic, between the year models of a 2015 to 2018.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police arrest woman in theft investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Atlanta woman has been arrested in connection to a theft investigation in Auburn. According to officials with the Auburn Police Department, Sky Naja Griffith, age 23, was arrested on July 11, 2022, by Auburn Police with the assistance of the Opelika Police Department. Officials said Griffith was arrested on a felony […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

