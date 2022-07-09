Columbus Police search for woman who went missing on Mother’s Day of 1987

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for further help from the public in finding a woman who has been missing since the 1980s.

Dale Pearl Smith, 54, was last seen on May 11, 1987 — Mother’s Day. Smith’s last known location was Westmoreland Road.

Police say that Smith stands at 5-foot-five and weighs 120 pounds. Smith has brown eyes and brown hair, with an unknown clothing description.

When Smith went missing, she was 54 years old, and today, she would be 89 years old.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department’s Youth and Adult Services Unit at (706) 653-3449. Sergeant L. Zieverink can be reached at (706) 225-4384, or (706) 326-6662.