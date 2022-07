SPOKANE, Wash.– Ah, what a wonderful weekend in the Inland Northwest! Sunday will be more of the same, but a little less sunny and a degree or two cooler in the afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday start off in the upper 50s and rise into the 70s by lunchtime. Some high-level cloud cover during the day will keep temperatures in the afternoon in the mid to upper 70s for many of us, though 80s are still likely in parts of Central Washington. Even if you do crack 80 degrees at your house, another sweet afternoon breeze will take the edge off.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO