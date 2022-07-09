ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Draft 2022: Kevin Korchinski

With the 7th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks selected from the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL, Defenseman Kevin Korchinski. A 6’2 185 pound left-shot Canadian from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan that just turned 18 a couple weeks ago. The Blackhawks got this selection after moving Alex Debrincat...

