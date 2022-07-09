ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Fourth Avenue house fire in Watervliet under investigation

By Courtney Ward
 4 days ago

WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Crews were called to a home on Fourth Avenue in Watervliet for a fire. The call came in around 5:15 p.m.

The fire caused damage to the front of the house, and the road had to be shut down while firefighters battled the flames. There is no word on any injuries or a cause for the fire.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

