Fourth Avenue house fire in Watervliet under investigation
WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Crews were called to a home on Fourth Avenue in Watervliet for a fire. The call came in around 5:15 p.m.Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
The fire caused damage to the front of the house, and the road had to be shut down while firefighters battled the flames. There is no word on any injuries or a cause for the fire.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0