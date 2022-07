For four months, billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter have been in talks about the SpaceX CEO buying the company. In April, Musk made headlines as he announced he was buying Twitter for a staggering $44 billion. Claiming to be a supporter of free speech, many were concerned about the potential sale. Some wondered what might happen with one person controlling an entire platform. But the historic purchase came with a mountain of issues as Musk investigated the company’s accounting. While not knowing if Musk will go through with the deal, Pat Sajak went on Twitter to express an idea on how to monetize the platform.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO