Tomah, WI

‘Feed My Starving Children’ offering volunteer opportunity in Tomah during Mobile Pack

By Leah Rivard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJ799_0gZeraGD00

TOMAH (WKBT) – There’s an opportunity to volunteer in Tomah this Saturday by packing up food to send overseas.

Feed My Starving Children is a Christian non-profit that raises money and brings people together to hand-pack meals.

They’re hosting a “Mobile Pack” event at the Tomah Recreation Park.

Organizers say it’s something the entire family can do.

“I love that it’s generational, young people to older people, and everything in between. It’s everyone coming together to make a positive difference,” said Tammy Hewuse, the organizer of this event.

Leaders are looking for 500 total volunteers.

The group started on Friday but is looking for more people to join on Saturday.

There are two, two-hour shifts on Saturday. The first is 9-11 a.m. and the second is 12-2 p.m.

They are accepting walk-ins.

You can find more information here .

Squirrelfest in Tomah brings together community members

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) – Families enjoyed time outside during Squirrelfest on Saturday. The free festival included free games, rides, a raffle, music and food. The event is organized by the North American Squirrel Association of Tomah, an organization dedicated to making outdoor recreation accessible to everyone. Organizers say they knew community members enjoyed the day. “This is a great opportunity...
TOMAH, WI
