Why did Shawn Mendes postpone his tour?

By Jude Ephson, Sabrina Picou, Tereza Shkurtaj
 3 days ago
SHAWN Mendes recently announced his Wonder 2022 international tour.

On Saturday, July 8, 2022, Shawn Mendes took to Twitter to inform fans he is postponing his tour.

Did Shawn Mendes cancel his tour?

On July 8, 2022, Shawn took to social media to announce that he is postponing his remaining tour dates to focus on his mental health.

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," Mendes wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.

"After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point."

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know."

The tour began on June 27, 2022, in Portland, Oregon.

Mendez spent less than one month on tour before he postponed the rest of the dates.

The tour is set to run through October 2022.

Mendes only postponed the upcoming three weeks of the tour at this time which included shows in:

As of yet, there are no new dates available for the postponed shows.

Shawn Mendes has an estimated net worth of about $40million Credit: AFP or licensors

Who is Shawn Mendes?

Shawn Mendes was born on August 8, 1998, in Ontario, Canada.

Shawn is a Canadian singer and songwriter.

He rose to prominence in 2013 when he used to post song covers on the video-sharing application, Vine.

Since then, he has released multiple albums and has been a household name in the music industry.

What is Shawn Mendes' net worth?

Shawn Mendes has an estimated net worth of about $40million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His source of wealth is said to be his music career.

He has also earned a lot of income from brand endorsements and sponsorships.

