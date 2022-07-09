Looking Ahead: Upcoming A&E events around Tampa Bay

Welcome to Uptown Kenwood. Located just minutes from Grand Central, Downtown St. Pete, the Edge District, Warehouse Arts District and the Pinellas Trail, this location gives homeowners easy access to dining, shopping, museums, beaches, the new pier and so much more. This previous MODEL home is a 2-story townhome, end unit, 3 bedroom-all with ceiling fans, 3.5 bath that was built in 2018. Spacious and open, this home features a gourmet kitchen, upgraded 42"-soft close cabinets that wrap around, upgraded backsplash, a spacious island that can be used for seating, a large walk-in pantry closet under the staircase, beautiful quartz countertops, and so much more. From your kitchen you can entertain guests in your living room and dining room with this open plan. This home has all the details from the window treatments to the surround sound speakers throughout the entire house, security system and cameras. This home features designer colors, walls and upgrades throughout. Head up stairs for an additional loft sitting area, bedrooms and laundry. The owner's suite features walk-in custom closet, can lights and balcony off of the owner's suite. The owner's suite bathroom features dual vanities with plenty of cabinet space, counter space and a large frameless shower. The whole home features upgraded flooring with no carpet. Enjoy the amenities this community has to offer, heated swimming pool, grilling area, outdoor firepit and outdoor restrooms on the amenities deck. Of course we can't forget the pets, they have their own running space too! There is a dog park in the community or you can take your pet to the nearby parks! Enjoy the low maintenance living in this beautiful community.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO