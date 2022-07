Halloween in July? We love it. A new mobile service, Frozen Stiffs, is haunting the residents of Tampa by serving up frozen treats that are to die for. The world’s only ice cream hearse is serving chilled goodies around Tampa Bay. We’ve heard of food trucks but never a food HEARSE. Most ice cream trucks are outdated and pretty much extinct nowadays, so we’re totally here for the spooky vibes. Catch the hearse selling boozy popsicles, Oreo ice cream bars, classic ice cream sandwiches, strawberry shortcake ice cream bars, Jolly Rancher pops and more. Frozen treats range from $3-$5 or you can trick your friends with this special treat and book them for a private event!

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO