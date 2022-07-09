Milwaukee boy shot, great aunt charged

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two residences near 3rd and Lapham on the city's south side were struck by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon, July 12. Officials say a gunman fired several shots toward the victims – and that is when the residences were struck. No one was injured. Milwaukee...
Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 9-month-old boy as a homicide. Lochlan Steffes died at the hospital Friday night.Three people were arrested, but they have not yet been charged.Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine who will face charges.The baby’s grandfather told WISN 12 News he’s heartbroken to have lost his only grandchild.Milwaukee police said Lochlan arrived at Children’s Wisconsin last Wednesday with life-threatening injuries and died two days later. According to police, the baby was at a house near Third and Orchard streets when the suspected abuse occurred. Lochlan’s grandfather told WISN 12 News Lochlan was there with his parents and another man who sometimes babysat for the boy.Police would only say they arrested a 21-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy Monday, but the results aren’t back yet.
OAK CREEK, Wis. — A 24-year-old man wanted for the murder of a Milwaukee man was arrested on July 6 after 10 weeks on the run. Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's most wanted, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide (use of a dangerous weapon) and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with the death of a 9-month-old child. The accused is Anthoni Cirra – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Neglecting a child-consequence is death. Bail jumping (felony) According to the criminal complaint, on the morning...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 48, was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near 35th and Hadley Monday night, July 11 just before 10 p.m. Police are looking for a dark SUV and the driver responsible for her death. "It’s bad all over, brother," said Benny Cole.
MILWAUKEE - It was a violent weekend in Milwaukee – nine people were shot and six people are dead. Between Friday night, July 8 and Sunday evening, July 10 there were seven shootings in the Milwaukee area. Milwaukee police are investigating what led up to the shootings and are...
MILWAUKEE - A triple shooting at a south side grocery store that left two people dead Saturday, July 9 is being reviewed by the district attorney's office. Police say a security guard was shot by another man and that man was then shot by another security guard. Family says Luis...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee endured a rather violent 72 hours in the city this past weekend. In one instance, a Milwaukee woman died on her front porch. The victim's family told FOX6 News the man she loved killed her. "I don’t need pictures to remember my mother. It’s there. It’s there,"...
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded in separate incidents on Monday, July 11 – and both showed up at hospitals on their own, seeking treatment. Milwaukee police say the first incident happened around 7:40 a.m. near 14th and Nash. The victim is a 33-year-old Milwaukee man. Officials say the shooting is the result of an argument. Police are seeking a known suspect.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — West Allis police shut down part of Highway 100 in West Allis Tuesday morning. News Chopper 12 flew over the scene near 108th Street and Lincoln Avenue where a car hit a pedestrian. First responders took the victim to the hospital. The driver appeared to...
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - West Milwaukee police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday night, July 11 near 55th and Burnham. A bullet fragment hit an officer, causing minor injuries. According to police, officers were called to the scene around 11:25 p.m. after receiving calls regarding a subject stating...
MILWAUKEE — Family members are speaking out after a security guard was killed while on the job. His family identified him as 59-year-old Anthony 'Tony' Nolden. "My uncle loved working down here. He loved everything about this neighborhood. He was a superhero, he was our superhero when we were a kid and now we are grown adults and he is still our superhero," said nephew, Emmanuel Nolden.
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, July 9 responded to at least five separate shootings. Four people were killed, and three others were wounded in the incidents. Teutonia and Keefe. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital around 12:40 a.m. He is expected to...
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday, July 11 near 17th Street and Deane Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene around 11:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male on the north sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced...
The young man shot and killed Monday night was just 21 years old. His death marks the City of Racine’s seventh homicide of the year. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to the 3000 block of 17th Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered Kareen A. Mclain with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Racine Police Department,
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire near 16th and Nash Sunday night, July 10. The call came shortly before midnight. Officials say firefighters made multiple searches of the residence. In the end, nobody was located – and nobody was hurt. The cause is...
