ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Pipe repair shuts down major road in Plaza Midwood for 1 week, CLT Water says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUpkn_0gZeq9kA00

A significant portion of Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood will be closed for a week, Charlotte Water tweeted Friday.

Crews are replacing wastewater pipes under the 1300 block of Central Avenue at Lamar Avenue.

Crews will have to excavate the area, and a detour is expected to be in place from Friday night through July 15. Drivers who pass through the area will be detoured onto Parkwood Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3193_0gZeq9kA00
Plaza Midwood detour (CLT Water)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Open-air market vendors still displaced after being forced out of old Eastland Mall site

CHARLOTTE — Five months later, open-air market vendors say they still do not have a place to work. The City of Charlotte forced them to leave the Eastland site on Central Avenue and promised to help them find a new location. Dozens of people called on city council to help them find a new place to set up, but the assistant city manager says nowhere has been suitable.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bridge maintenance project on Highway 70 underway in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will close part of a Rowan County highway next week for a bridge maintenance project. Beginning Monday at 7 a.m., U.S. 70 East will be closed near Parks Road at the bridge that crosses over Second Creek. The closure will allow crews to safely make repairs to the approach slab on the bridge. Work is expected to be complete by July 15.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Stories

New 24-Story, 415,000-Square-Foot High Rise Announced For Uptown Charlotte

Lincoln Harris, in partnership with the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, unveiled plans today for 600 South Tryon, the fourth office building at the 10-acre Legacy Union mixed-use development in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. Construction is underway on the 24-story, 415,000-square-foot building, with completion expected in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Passenger killed after vehicles collide on I-77 in Chester County

WBTV has reached out to authorities for more on what led up to the collision. Wastewater pipe work shuts down part of Central Ave. in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood. Repairs will also impact Charlotte Area Transit System buses, specifically routes 9 and 17. Deadly crash closes lanes on I-85 S...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Real estate roundup: Latest residential projects in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Plans for multifamily projects continue to spring up across the Charlotte area. Most recently, news of a “high-rise” apartment building coming to uptown made headlines at the end of March, with the sale of the Levine Museum of the New South at 200 E. Seventh St. A pair of New York developers are partnering to bring an undisclosed number of luxury apartments to that site.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Portion of wall collapses in neighborhood during weekend severe storm

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A portion of a brick wall enclosing a neighborhood collapsed during severe storm Saturday night. A portion of a wall enclosing a neighborhood and facing Sardis Road fell on Saturday night. The homeowners whose properties line the wall own the barrier, which means they have to...
MATTHEWS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clt#Central Avenue#Urban Construction#Clt Water#Cox Media Group
WBTV

Four hurt after car flips over embankment in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several people were injured in an overnight crash on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte. A car flipped over an embankment before 12 a.m. Monday in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Fred Alexander Boulevard. It took a large tow truck to lift the car back...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 sentenced for armed convenience store robbery on N. Tryon St.

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men have been sentenced for an armed robbery at a convenience store just north of Uptown two years ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 29-year-old Charlotte resident Rodrick Tillman was sentenced to more than nine years and 24-year-old Charlotte resident Brandon […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Video: Wallaby Spotted In A Gaston County Neighborhood

Almost every time you look out your window in our area you will find your squirrel, your rabbit and your occasional deer; but Bryan Southers spotted something that resembled a small kangaroo. He couldn’t believe his eyes. At first glance the creature actually looked like a large rabbit and...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man charged in 2021 Rowan County crash that killed Salisbury woman

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man involved in a fatal crash in Rowan County in 2021 has now been charged, accused of causing the accident that took the life of a woman. Jerry Lawrence Overcash is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, operating a vehicle with no insurance, and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lidl plans new prototype for long-awaited South Boulevard store

CHARLOTTE — Lidl is finally moving forward with its South Boulevard store. The German grocer confirmed it is in the early phases of construction at 3229 South Blvd. Lidl was first linked to the South Boulevard location in 2015. Property records show the grocer paid $4.9 million for that 4.3-acre site. Signs for the grocer went up soon after, but the project stalled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Gallery: Power 98 Block Party in Gastonia

Thank you to everyone who came out and joined us in Gastonia for another Power 98 Block Party! We had special guests India Shawn, Lil Shordie Scott, Anella Herim, Pooda Robin, and Coby Sosaa. All photos by Mark Borja feel free to download and share. Be sure to tag us on your socials.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
99K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy