Pipe repair shuts down major road in Plaza Midwood for 1 week, CLT Water says
A significant portion of Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood will be closed for a week, Charlotte Water tweeted Friday.
Crews are replacing wastewater pipes under the 1300 block of Central Avenue at Lamar Avenue.
Crews will have to excavate the area, and a detour is expected to be in place from Friday night through July 15. Drivers who pass through the area will be detoured onto Parkwood Avenue.
