Every year our undergraduate college kids receive scholarships from the Lee Wiedrich memorial fund,established in 2005. This fund helps the kids with their books and items needed in college. We are proud of their accomplishments! This year Hayley Andersen and Noah Detar received scholarships. Hayley is in her second year at Finger Lakes Community College, and Noah will be a senior in Musical Theatre at Nazareth College! Noah was not in church for the presentation as he is doing summer theatre in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

PENN YAN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO