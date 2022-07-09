4-Wheel Jamboree back in Bloomsburg

Williamsport, Pa. — A search warrant for a man’s phone helped connect a cocaine delivery between a confidential informant and Williamsport man. Investigators said Rahsaan Imod Goines delivered the narcotics on June 16 to the informant, according to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office. The 22-year-old Goines was taken into custody after he told them a man approached him and requested the cocaine be delivered to the informant. Goines was allegedly paid $40 for his help.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO