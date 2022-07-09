ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4-Wheel Jamboree back in Bloomsburg

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster trucks are taking over the Bloomsburg...

Newswatch 16

Flames damage Wise Foods in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — First responders were called to Wise Foods in Berwick for a fire Sunday night. Viewer photos show the scene as firefighters arrived and observed heavy flames and smoke stretching up the side of the structure. The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the damage,...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash near Bloomsburg

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Two people have died after a crash in Columbia County. Officials say the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along Route 11, a portion of which was closed for hours before reopening. There is no word on what led to the deadly crash...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Get the scoop Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — What better way to spend a summer night than with a scoop of ice cream?. The year was 1989 when Mike Stevens wondered: Is there a science behind the perfect cone?. Mike's trip to Hillside Farms is this Back Down the Pennsylvania Road. Check out...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys home in Mountain Top

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A home in Luzerne County was scorched by flames Monday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at the place along Blytheburn Road in the Mountain Top area. The fire chief says a man who lives there was driving home and saw the flames. He...
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
wkok.com

More Than $13,000 Stolen Around Selinsgrove Recently

SELINSGROVE – In Snyder County, state police are talking about two thefts recently, and two arrests. Troopers say said they’ve arrested 36-year-old Jonathon Cataldi of Lewisburg on theft and theft by deception. A Selinsgrove woman said Cataldi failed to deliver on an $11,000 contract. They say she paid him the money but he did not deliver the goods or services.
SELINSGROVE, PA
Newswatch 16

Farming history on display in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A celebration of our area's farming history was on display this weekend in Wyoming County. The tractor took center stage over the weekend at Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock. Vendors set up tents; there was food too. The weekend also served as a bit of a history...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WBRE

Fatal traffic collision leaves two deceased

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead after a vehicle crash in Bloomsburg on Saturday. According to police, they requested the presence of the Columbia County Coroner after a traffic collision on Saturday on West Main Street in Bloomsburg, also known as, U.S. Highway 11 (U.S. 11), near the Route 42 Interchange.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Good Morning PA - Dream Game

The 88th annual Scranton Lions Club Dream game will take place on July 20th at Valley View Stadium. All proceeds benefit the Lackawanna Blind Association.
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two Williamsport men in custody after delivery of cocaine to informant

Williamsport, Pa. — A search warrant for a man’s phone helped connect a cocaine delivery between a confidential informant and Williamsport man. Investigators said Rahsaan Imod Goines delivered the narcotics on June 16 to the informant, according to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office. The 22-year-old Goines was taken into custody after he told them a man approached him and requested the cocaine be delivered to the informant. Goines was allegedly paid $40 for his help.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

911: Man fires shots into vehicle chasing him

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a call Monday night after a man being chased, reportedly fired gunshots into the vehicle following him. According to the Carbon County Communications Center, a male was being chased down by a vehicle when he turned and fired three gunshots into the vehicle chasing […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
touropia.com

14 Best Things to do in Scranton, PA

Nestled away in the northeast of Pennsylvania is Scranton; a surprisingly scenic city that acts as the cultural and commercial capital of Lackawanna County. Once a coal mining, railroad and industrial powerhouse, it is now mostly known for being the setting of the hit TV show ‘The Office’.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Multiple-vehicle crash closed two intersections

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multiple-vehicle crash occurred in Wilkes-Barre on Monday, causing injuries and shutting down two intersections for a short period of time. According to Luzerne County 911, Fire Officials and EMS responded to a multiple-vehicle collision, that occurred Monday evening around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Parrish and Hazle Streets. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing, endangered man from Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man that has been missing since Saturday. According to South Abington Township Police Department, Richard Entrot was last seen on Friday, July 8. Entrot is described as 6’1″ tall, he is a bald man with a tattoo...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Panther Valley man’s body recovered from Lake Hauto

The body of René Figueroa, 21, Panther Valley, was reportedly found at about 10:15 a.m. today, two days after witnesses say he jumped from a boat into Lake Hauto. Figueroa’s body was found near the Third Beach area of the lake. That area is in Schuylkill County. The lake spans Carbon and Schuylkill counties.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

VFW Benefit for Anthony in Muncy

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is coming together to support a local man after a near-death accident. Friends, family, and members of the community came out to the VFW in Muncy for a benefit for Anthony Mitchell. To see all these people here, it’s overwhelming number one and I’m glad they came out. […]
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Multiple cars struck during police chase

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities arrested a man after they say he led police on a chase and struck multiple cars along the way with a juvenile in the passenger seat. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 6:00 p.m., officers saw a...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

