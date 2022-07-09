The fact that Musk is pulling back says that he knows something: Karol Markowicz

Karol Markowicz discussed the reasoning behind why Elon Musk backed out of Twitter deal and what could happen next for the billionaire on "Hannity." KAROL MARKOWICZ: I'm an avid Twitter user. There's no doubt about it that that number is far higher. You know, a few months ago, some leftist activists tried to buy a pillow company to compete with My Pillow, the conservative, you know, pillow company. And it completely failed. Their whole thing fell apart. And, you know, a lot of people on Twitter got to laugh at them. I think the idea of Elon Musk buying Twitter is not at all like that. This is a man who knows what he's doing. This is not like he had a shot in the dark, decided to buy some random company and didn't think it through at all. So I think the fact that he's pulling back from this deal right now says that he knows something that can, you know, potentially lead to maybe negotiating a better price or something like that, that maybe he'll still buy the app. I wouldn't be surprised if that does happen. And but if it doesn't, I wouldn't be surprised if Elon is next to get banned, you know, hot gulag somewhere for conservatives.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO