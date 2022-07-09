ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

The fact that Musk is pulling back says that he knows something: Karol Markowicz

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 9, 2022 - 03:03 - New York Post Columnist Karol...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 12

Related
Fox News

Elon Musk knows what he's doing: Karol Markowicz

Karol Markowicz discussed the reasoning behind why Elon Musk backed out of Twitter deal and what could happen next for the billionaire on "Hannity." KAROL MARKOWICZ: I'm an avid Twitter user. There's no doubt about it that that number is far higher. You know, a few months ago, some leftist activists tried to buy a pillow company to compete with My Pillow, the conservative, you know, pillow company. And it completely failed. Their whole thing fell apart. And, you know, a lot of people on Twitter got to laugh at them. I think the idea of Elon Musk buying Twitter is not at all like that. This is a man who knows what he's doing. This is not like he had a shot in the dark, decided to buy some random company and didn't think it through at all. So I think the fact that he's pulling back from this deal right now says that he knows something that can, you know, potentially lead to maybe negotiating a better price or something like that, that maybe he'll still buy the app. I wouldn't be surprised if that does happen. And but if it doesn't, I wouldn't be surprised if Elon is next to get banned, you know, hot gulag somewhere for conservatives.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Vowed to “Own No House” — So, Where Does He Live?

As a businessman with more than $200 billion in net worth, Elon Musk is the wealthiest individual in the world by a long shot. But where does Musk live, exactly?. Well, don’t expect to see him putting down roots at any lavish mansion. Musk vowed to “own no house” on Twitter, and his ex-partner Grimes told Vanity Fair earlier this year that he “does not live like a billionaire.”
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ted Budd
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Post
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

768K+
Followers
167K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy