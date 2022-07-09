ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Griff McGarry: Placed on injured list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McGarry was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Reading on Friday...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Heads to bench Tuesday

Rosario is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets. The lefty-hitting Rosario's streak of four consecutive starts in left field will come to an end, as the righty-hitting Adam Duvall replaces him in the lineup with a southpaw (David Peterson) on the mound for the Mets. Duvall has served as an everyday player for most of this season, but he and Rosario could end up settling into a platoon with rookie Michael Harris having solidified his spot as Atlanta's primary option in center field alongside Ronald Acuna. Atlanta's plans in left field have yet to be formally clarified, however, as Duvall spent the past weekend on the paternity list before being activated Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Louis Head: Claimed by Orioles

The Orioles claimed Head (shoulder) from the Marlins on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Currently on the injured list rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Head threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts Saturday in the Florida Complex League. The righty has only been out since June 22, so he doesn't figure to need much more rehab work before possibly joining Baltimore's big-league bullpen. Head has a 7.23 ERA in 23.2 innings this season, so it's no guarantee he gets opportunities with the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: James Harden agrees to two-year deal with 76ers; Deandre Ayton still unsigned

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially begin negotiating new deals on June 30, but as of July 6 they are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Registers steal Monday

McMahon went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres. All four of McMahon's steals this season have come in July, after he went 0-for-2 on the basepaths in the first three months of the campaign. While he didn't notch a hit Monday, he's gone 8-for-33 (.242) with a home run in 10 games this month. That's just a little better than his .235 average for the season, and he's added a .692 OPS with 40 RBI, 34 runs scored, 13 doubles and two triples through 334 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as a designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Suspension ends

The Mariners reinstated Winker on Monday after he completed his six-game suspension. One of three Mariners players handed a suspension for his role in a June 26 benches-clearing brawl with the Angels, Winker was initially handed a seven-game ban before it was reduced to six following an appeal. He ended up missing the entirety of the Mariners' six-game slate last week, but he should be ready to reclaim an everyday role in left field or at designated hitter in the final week before the All-Star break.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Goes on IL

The Rays placed Fleming (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The oblique injury which shortened Fleming's relief outing Monday against Boston will sideline him through the All-Star break. Even once healthy, the lefty may not pitch many innings for the Rays in their Wild Card chase if he doesn't improve upon his 6.84 ERA and 1.97 WHIP.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Three hits in win

Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Thomas wasn't directly involved in run-scoring plays, but he was the only Diamondback with multiple hits in the contest. He hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since July 1, and he's now batting .237 (9-for-38) this month. The rookie outfielder owns a .250/.305/.408 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 28 runs scored, four stolen bases and eight doubles through 213 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Melvin Adon: Rehabbing with rookie-level team

Adon (shoulder) has made five appearances with the Giants' Arizona Complex League team. He has allowed three runs, five hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in six innings. Adon is still recovering from shoulder surgery after suffering an injury in winter ball in 2020-21. He had made his way up to Triple-A prior to this multi-year setback, but he may have to settle in with Double-A Richmond once he's ultimately activated from the 60-day injured list. Adon primarily worked as a reliever in 2019, his last healthy season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Unable to finish inning

Mantiply allowed one run on two hits and one walk over a third of an inning in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Mantiply, Arizona's lone representative at the All-Star Game, appears to be the high-leverage reliever of choice for manager Torey Lovullo after Ian Kennedy (calf) landed on the injured list. Since Kennedy's addition to the IL, Mantiply has been called upon to work the eighth inning of a close game on three occasions. It hasn't gone well for the left-hander, who picked up a hold Monday but has allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He was charged with a loss, letting an inherited runner score a game-winning run while being unable to finish the inning Monday. The walk was just the second Mantiply has allowed and first since Opening Day.
PHOENIX, AZ

