Roundup: Fatal crash in Port Hueneme, Ventura bank robbed, more county news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Fatal crash in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME — A traffic accident in Port Hueneme late Friday afternoon resulted in a fatality, according to Ventura County Fire Department officials.

The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:22 p.m. near the intersection of North Ventura and Bard roads, according to county fire reports.

Fire Capt. Brian McGrath said one of the vehicles hit a tree and the second had rolled over.

The crash resulted in one fatality. A second patient had minor injuries, McGrath said.

A Port Hueneme Police Department official could not immediately be reached Friday evening for more details.

This item will be updated when more information becomes available.

Fire, explosion reported in Ojai

OJAI — An explosion and fire were reported at an Ojai home Friday night.

The incident took place shortly after 7 p.m. in the 700 block of East Oak Street, according to Ventura County Fire Department reports.

Fire Capt. Brain McGrath said the cause of the reported explosion was under investigation. Crews at the scene were checking for possible extension of the fire further into the home's interior.

The blaze had been knocked down before 7:45 p.m. and crews were searching for residual heat and completing salvaging operations, officials said.

Utility company officials had been called to the site. No further information was immediately available.

Quick arrest after bank robbed

VENTURA — A 23-year-old Ventura man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank Thursday afternoon in Ventura.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to call about a hold-up alarm at Mechanics Bank, 1171 S. Victoria Ave., according to the Ventura Police Department.

The suspect had allegedly entered the bank and handed a note to a clerk demanding money. He was given an undisclosed sum and left, officials said.

A witness who followed the suspect provided a description and location updates to police. Within four minutes, officers found the suspect in the 5700 block of Ralston Street, south of the bank, and detained him without incident.

The money was recovered. No weapon was used during the interaction, according to police.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into Ventura County jail with bail set at $105,000.

Murder charge filed in shooting at underground party

VENTURA COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Oxnard man with murder in connection with a shooting at an abandoned Goodwill store in March.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed charges on Thursday against Willis Fred Nichols in connection with a shooting on March 12 during an underground party at the empty store in the 3000 block of Saviers Road in Oxnard.

Oxnard resident Adrian Sandoval, 21, died at the scene from a gunshot wound. Two other men were injured by gunfire.

Nichols allegedly fired into a group of people attending the party, according to prosecutors. He was arrested Tuesday by Oxnard Police Department detectives.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed the murder charge and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon along with special enhancements. No plea was entered during an arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court Thursday afternoon.

A bail review hearing has been scheduled for the afternoon of July 14, with the arraignment set to resume at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 in courtroom 13.

Nichols remained in Ventura County jail Friday afternoon with bail set at $1.35 million.

Bail denied for man accused of sex crimes with minors

VENTURA COUNTY — A 19-year-old Newbury Park man charged with multiple felonies involving child pornography and sex acts with minors has been denied bail.

At a bail review hearing Thursday in Ventura County Superior Court, a judge approved a request from prosecutors to have Connor Joseph Kerns remain in jail pending trial based on the potential threat to public safety.

Kerns was arrested last month by Ventura County Sheriff's detectives in connection with his interactions with an underage Ojai girl. He was subsequently charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office with eight felony counts involving the Ojai girl and an underage Los Angeles girl. He is accused of forcibly raping one girl and forcibly penetrating both, along with allegedly persuading them through duress to participate in commercial sex acts. Authorities believe there may be more victims.

Kerns has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied all special enhancements. He remained housed at the Todd Road Jail on Friday. An early disposition conference has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

VCFD promotes new special operations leader

Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner promoted Battalion Chief Barry Parker, a 27-year veteran of the department, to division chief of special operations.

In his new role, Parker will be in charge of the department's hazardous materials unit, search and rescue operations, arson investigations and coordinating with government agencies during major emergency events. He begins his new role on Sunday.

“Barry Parker is an excellent leader with extensive experience in the wide range of specialized operations that he will be in charge of,” Gardner said in a statement. “He is the perfect person to take on this new role.”

Parker's starting salary will range from $136,219 to $183,480, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

