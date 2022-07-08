Stark County Italian-American Festival returns after pandemic hiatus

CANTON – After a three-year absence, the Stark County Italian-American Festival is back with street food, music, carnival games and the beloved bocce.

An annual celebration for the local Stark County Italian-American community since 1987, the festival did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

The three-day event (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) serves as a fundraiser with proceeds funding three to six $2,000 scholarships a year to help cover the college costs of high school graduates of Italian-American heritage. In past years, the festival typically raises $8,000 to $12,000, said the festival's Treasurer Matt Carona.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, hundreds of people were strolling the main thoroughfare of the festival at Weis Park by Malone University. People waited in line at concession stands for some cherished cavatelli, stromboli or a meatball sub.

There was some sprinkling of rain drops, but that quickly dissipated by 6 p.m. The festival has posted the event schedule on its website.

Italian-American Festival fans excited to be back

The festival's President Gary Petersen was trying to prepare the VIP tent for its planned opening. For $50, guests could get six wine tastings and five samplings of food. And then attendees would be treated to fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

"I'm excited," he said about the festival's return. "I think all of us are excited to be back."

Petersen said the challenge was bringing back the volunteers after a three-year layoff.

Carona said the challenge is regaining the muscle memory of the routine of putting on the event annually. For example, trying to remember how to promote the event.

"You take a break from anything for three years, it's tough to get (back) into the swing of things," he said. "We've had to learn everything again."

Ultimately, the festival committee was able to recruit more than 100 volunteers for this year's festival, said Petersen. In past years, the number of volunteers exceeded 160 and even hit about 400 when it was at the Stark County Fairgrounds.

The festival moved to Weis Park in 2019 after being in downtown Canton in 2018. For years, before that it was at the Stark County Fairgrounds. Petersen said the festival moved eventually to Weis Park because of the rising costs and because the park has bocce courts.

What festival visitors had to say

Frank Ranalli, the former Fishers Foods vice president of operations, visited the bocce courts, reconnecting with friends.

"So this festival brings all the friends and family, the Italian tradition together. And by the way, you don't need to be Italian to be part of that. There's a lot of love. There's a lot of camaraderie here. It's wonderful" said Ranalli.

"To be able to see our family and friends. To be able to compete in bocce. To be able to see locally owned businesses like the Pizza Oven, like the Oliveri Construction Co. Its support of this organization means so much to this community."

Mike Henderhand resumed volunteering serving $5 cups of beer at the beer table. He had volunteered at seven of the prior Italian American festivals. And he was delighted to hear several weeks ago that it would be held again.

"We missed it. A lot of people missed it," he said. "The people. The beer. The food vendors. ... Everybody is glad it's back."

Henderhand stressed his Italian roots through his mother, who was Mary Tanotta before she married his father.

"We're delighted to be here to see all the people," said Rick Palombo, an owner of Palombo's Italian Restaurant, who was selling pasta dishes with one of the restaurant's supervisors Maria Elum. "Nice to see friends we haven't seen for a long time."

Elum said, "It's nice to see people around and about and having a good time and not wearing masks."

Phil Shori saw the signs promoting the event. And his mother mentioned it was taking place this weekend. He and his girlfriend decided to check it out.

"I think it's exciting seeing everything," said Shori, a Hoover High grad. "It's a good community event for the summer."

Lacy Iberis, of Canton Township, who was waiting in line at a stand to buy a cavatelli and meatball pasta dish, said she's attended the festival throughout her life.

"We love this event. We come back every year," she said. "Excited that things are getting back to normal again."

As for Ranalli, he was looking forward to playing bocce Saturday.

"I came here to compete absolutely," he said. "You want to see the real thing? Come here. one o'clock."

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. Twitter: @rwangREP.