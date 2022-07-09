ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Tom Wolf vetoes transgender legislation

WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a transgender athlete bill on Friday. The bill would have required transgender...

www.wgal.com

angyca3
3d ago

Well he obviously hates natural born girls and women to let the opposite sex compete against them!!! He is 💩💩💩💩🗑🗑🗑🗑🗑 Glad he’s gone soon 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

116
JustMyThoughts
3d ago

It's based on gender at birth, it is based on actual, biological SEX as determined at birth. By not signing the bill, Wolf is discriminating against girls and women by allowing biological males to compete in their divisions.

120
Anthony B. Irvine
3d ago

The further along matters like this go on, the more I’m convinced that trans identity is a mental health disorder. All people deserve fairness and decency, but our politicians are enabling and encouraging this and many other absurdities for the sake of votes. Then again, I’m becoming convinced that liberalism is becoming a mental health disorder. We all know that, if you lie to yourself enough, you will start to believe that lie. 🤷‍♂️

70
