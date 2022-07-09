ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

COVID cases are on the rise in the Tri-State again

By Rhett Baxley, Brandon Bartlett WEHT
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State.

Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red.

It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the red level. That’s the highest level of community transmission.

Ohio, Mclean, Muhlenberg and Hancock counties are in the yellow. In Indiana, the latest information shows Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson Counties are also in the high level.

