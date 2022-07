MASON, Ohio — An inmate who escaped from an Ohio prison died early Tuesday after an hours-long standoff with authorities, according to multiple reports. Officials said Thomas Cromwell, 27, died after barricading himself in a hotel room in Mason with a woman that he had taken as a hostage, WXIX and the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Earlier, authorities said Cromwell was one of two men wanted following an escape from the River City Correctional Facility in Hamilton County.

MASON, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO