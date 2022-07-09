ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Mendes Taking 3 Weeks Off Tour to Focus on Mental Health: ‘I’ve Hit a Breaking Point’

By Katie Atkinson
 3 days ago
Shawn Mendes photographed on February 14, 2022 at The Park Santa Monica in Santa Monica, Calif. Sami Drasin

Shawn Mendes announced Friday (July 8) that he’ll be taking the next three weeks of his Wonder: The World Tour off to focus on his mental health.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost,” Mendes’ message continued. “As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know. Love you guys.”

Mendes was set to play Saturday night in St. Paul, Minn., and as he said in his message, the break will affect dates through July 29 in Uncasville, Ct. Other cities affected by the time off: Omaha, Neb.; Milwaukee; Rosemont, Ill.; St. Louis; Cleveland; Pittsburgh; Charlotte, N.C.; Raleigh, N.C.; Philadelphia; and Washington, D.C.

Mendes found support from his fellow artists in the comments section, with Maggie Rogers, Giveon, Brett Eldredge, Remi Wolf and more leaving hearts and other messages for the pop star.

See Mendes’ announcement below:

Comments / 0

SFGate

Shawn Mendes Announces ‘Wonder’ World Tour’s Social Impact Initiative and Sponsorship with Disney+

Shawn Mendes has announced a new social impact initiative attached to his “Wonder” world tour. The tour, sponsored by Disney +, will feature a “Social Impact Village” with online music show Reverb. The village will include booths for Mendes’ foundation, allowing fans to vote on which issue areas the foundation should award grants to and sign petitions on issues like climate justice and mental health equity. Other features include voting registration booths at US shows run by the Alliance for Youth Action and a booth on actions to take to combat the climate crisis.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Reveals She Is Currently Wearing A Heart Monitor

That sounds a bit more serious. There are all kinds of medical issues in wrestling and some of them can be quite bad. You see wrestlers get hurt all the time in one way or another, but there are often other issues that take place beneath the surface that you might not know about unless someone brings it up. That is the case again, and this time it is something rather important.
WWE
