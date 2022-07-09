Shawn Mendes Taking 3 Weeks Off Tour to Focus on Mental Health: ‘I’ve Hit a Breaking Point’

Shawn Mendes photographed on February 14, 2022 at The Park Santa Monica in Santa Monica, Calif. Sami Drasin

Shawn Mendes announced Friday (July 8) that he’ll be taking the next three weeks of his Wonder: The World Tour off to focus on his mental health.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost,” Mendes’ message continued. “As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know. Love you guys.”

Mendes was set to play Saturday night in St. Paul, Minn., and as he said in his message, the break will affect dates through July 29 in Uncasville, Ct. Other cities affected by the time off: Omaha, Neb.; Milwaukee; Rosemont, Ill.; St. Louis; Cleveland; Pittsburgh; Charlotte, N.C.; Raleigh, N.C.; Philadelphia; and Washington, D.C.

Mendes found support from his fellow artists in the comments section, with Maggie Rogers, Giveon, Brett Eldredge, Remi Wolf and more leaving hearts and other messages for the pop star.

