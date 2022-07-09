ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

MPD: 3 arrested in child abuse case after 9-month-old dies

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363LX0_0gZenDj600

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) arrested three people in connection to a 9-month-old baby's death.

MPD said they investigated a possible child abuse case that happened on Wednesday near 3rd and Orchard.

The 9-month-old boy was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. The baby died on Friday around 7:20 p.m.

A 24-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested.

The Medical Examiner's Office identified the 9-month-old as Lochlan Steffes.

The case is pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

Man dies from gunshot wound to the head, Racine PD asking for public's help

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police are asking the public for help after a man died while suffering from a gunshot wound to the head near Deane and 17th late Monday night. Officers were called to that area for a shots fired complaint just before midnight. On the sidewalk, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman fatally shot; police arrested 61-year-old man

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee endured a rather violent 72 hours in the city this past weekend. In one instance, a Milwaukee woman died on her front porch. The victim's family told FOX6 News the man she loved killed her. "I don’t need pictures to remember my mother. It’s there. It’s there,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Mpd#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMJ4 News

36-year-old woman killed in shooting near 40th and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 40th and Meinecke. Police said a 36-year-old woman died from her injuries on the scene. Now, officials are seeking unknown suspects and are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee El Rey shootout, man killed was wanted

MILWAUKEE - A triple shooting at a south side grocery store that left two people dead Saturday, July 9 is being reviewed by the district attorney's office. Police say a security guard was shot by another man and that man was then shot by another security guard. Family says Luis...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy