Columbus, OH

Nashville Sounds' Abraham Almonte has four RBIs in another win over Columbus Clippers

By Adam Conn, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Friday's game : Sounds 5, Clippers 3

Recap : For the second time in three games, Abraham Almonte drove in four runs in leading Nashville to a victory over the Clippers. Almonte, who has four home runs and 14 RBIs in five games this month, had a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the eighth. The Sounds have defeated Columbus four straight times this series and nine in a row since September. Tyler Freeman and Jose Fermin each hit a sacrifice fly and Mitchell Tolman drove in a run on a hit by pitch for the Clippers. Peyton Battenfield (5-5) took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits, both home runs, with five walks and three strikeouts. Nashville reliever Marcus Walden struck out seven batters over 3 and 1/3 innings.

Attendance : 7,217

Of Note : The Guardians recalled OF Nolan Jones and sent OF Richie Palacios to Columbus.

Box score

Standings

Next game : 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Nashville at Huntington Park

Radio : 95.1 FM, 920 AM

Ticket info : Call 614-462-5250 or log on to clippersbaseball.com

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

