Lowellville Mt. Carmel Society is set to kick off its 127 Italian Festival Wednesday, July 13. The four-day festival opens its doors at 6 p.m. each night, while some events are throughout the day on Saturday. The festival takes place on Washington St. and has music, food vendors and the nightly Baby Doll Dance, which is a female figurine wearing a babushka that shoots fireworks out of its arms. That event has been the highlight of the Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival since 1895, while the Mt. Carmel Band plays a song called Il Bersagliere as the Baby Doll dances.

LOWELLVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO