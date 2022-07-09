Flash Flood Warning issued for Albemarle, City of Charlottesville by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 23:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Culpeper; Greene; King George; Madison; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Southern Fauquier; Stafford FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Marys. In Virginia, Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Southern Fauquier and Stafford. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Repetitive thunderstorms will remain possible across the area through this evening. Heavy rain will accompany a number of these storms which may drop 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in an hour, with locally higher totals possible in areas that see multiple storms. - For more information, visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

