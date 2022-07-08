ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Sunflower Festival At Sweet Eats Fruit Farm

By Kristy Owen
365thingsaustin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurround yourself with sunflowers at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm’s 3rd annual Sunflower Festival! With over...

365thingsaustin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
365thingsaustin.com

Full Moon Gong Concert At Flow Yoga

Come out to Flow Yoga for an evening of live music, mindful meditation, and a gong sound healing. This summer celebration is designed to channel your energy toward victory. This event is formulated for you to experience and be open to the victorious energy that will arrive with this full moon. When we understand the influence of combining our intentions with elevated emotions, we can allow our creativity to flourish and be successful in our goals. Using the gong, guitar, ukulele, drums, and vocals, we will reveal how the power of sound can transform and heal on this auspicious evening!
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

South Congress Italian Spot Enoteca Vespaio Is Transforming Into Oaxacan Restaurant

Bouldin Creek Italian restaurant Enoteca Vespaio will soon be transformed into an Oaxacan restaurant this summer. Its last day of service on 1610 South Congress Avenue was on Saturday, July 9; the new Chapulín Cantina is expected to open sometime this month. Next-door sibling Italian restaurant Vespaio will not be affected by this change.
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros Coffee holds grand opening at Parmer Lane location

Dutch Bros. coffee opened July 8 on East Parmer Lane in Austin. (Jennifer Schaefer/Community Impact Newspaper) Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee held its grand opening on July 8 at a new North Austin location. This is the fifth Dutch Bros. to open in the area, with another expected soon in Cedar Park. Dutch Bros serves a variety of drinks, including hot coffee, cold brew, blended drinks, teas, lemonades and energy drinks. 1815 E. Parmer Lane, Austin. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, TX
Georgetown, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
universitystar.com

San Marcos celebrates second annual Loud and Proud Pride Festival

The Red Bus Food Park is usually a pleasantly busy space, but last month it was crowded with people of all ages when live music and delicious smells wafted through the air and the colorful atmosphere drew visitors in to celebrate the second annual Loud and Proud Pride Festival. A...
CultureMap Austin

Glorious Austin sculpture park becomes accessible to all abilities for first time

A new zig-zagging ramp at The Contemporary Austin – Laguna Gloria won’t just tie together the landscape — although it does do that, using angles to create a striking geometric feature in a cluster of greenery leading to Lake Austin. It also complies with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), connecting the upper and lower grounds to all visitors for the very first time.
Community Impact Austin

Crux Climbing Center to open third location in Pflugerville, scrapping Round Rock plans

The Pflugerville location's facilities will include 55-foot climbing walls. (Courtesy Crux Climbing Center) After facing setbacks with its planned third location in Round Rock, Austin-based climbing gym and fitness center Crux Climbing Center announced July 8 it will open the location in Pflugerville instead. The approximately 30,000-square-foot facility will be located at Heatherwilde Boulevard and Kingston Lacy Boulevard. It will include 55-foot rope-climbing walls, a bouldering area and a yoga studio. Crux expects to break ground on the new location by August and open sometime in 2023. www.cruxclimbingcenter.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Flowers#Sunflowers#Photography#Localevent#Local Life#Sweet Eats Fruit Farm#E State Highway 29#Tx
Austin Chronicle

Austin Symphony Orchestra Cancels Performance Due to Extreme Heat

Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park hit thrice this season. Texas' heat wave strikes again. For the third time this year, the Austin Symphony Orchestra has had to cancel one of the Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park series of shows: this time, it's tonight's scheduled performance by its brass quintet.
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

Austin Bucket List For Summer

The Summer is here, and she is making her presence known to Texas. From heat waves, to hot summer nights, the only thing hotter in Austin right now is the real estate market. Thankfully we’re not left to simply pass the time maxing out our electric bill blasting the A/C in our homes.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Oyster Pop-Up At Deep Eddy Vodka’s Tasting Room

Swing by the Deep Eddy Vodka Tasting Room and have a spicy Bloody Mary with their Lime Vodka, a couple dozen oysters, and listen to some live music! Austin Oyster Co. will be on-site shucking your heart’s desire of East Coast oysters from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Entry is free, but the oysters are not.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
ArchDaily

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States

The Mexican office Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos presents a new project located in the city of Austin, Texas within a 145-acre lot on a hill next to Lake Austin, 20 minutes from downtown, forming a mixed-use master plan. The proposal integrates a set of spaces for nature and people through an architectural approach that seeks to link both its inhabitants and the general public through environmentally friendly cultural strategies.
culturemap.com

Georgetown Palace Theatre presents A Tribute to Carole King with Yesenia McNett

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Palace favorite Yesenia McNett is back with a very personal collection of songs that have touched her heart. McNett is a singer and actor from New Braunfels who has been performing on stages across Texas for over 25 years. Her vocal blend of musical theater, jazz, pop, classic country and Latin music make her a versatile performer.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

How to heat-proof your yard during Austin's record-setting heat and drought

Central Texas yards are shriveling in this summer's record-setting heat. The best advice for lawns is to water one inch, once a week and cut the grass high. “Mow high and let those blades be long,” said John Dromgoole, owner of The Natural Gardener in Southwest Austin. “A long blade gives you deeper roots and the deeper roots can find that water down there.”
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Rare amoeba likelihood increases in heat, drought conditions

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Many may feel like taking a dive this summer, but health officials are reiterating a warning about a rare-but-deadly amoeba lurking in Texas waters. Though cases are few-and-far between people are asked should still consider some swimming alternatives. “It is very rare, we’ve had less than...
KILLEEN, TX
Austonia

The cost of living is rising nationwide but Austin is outpacing the country

As summer temperatures rise, so are rental rates in Austin.Nationwide, one-bedroom apartment dwellers have stomached a 25.5% year-over-year increase. As the national average apartment price reached $1,722, renting market data site, Rent, says Austinites are paying almost double. As of June 2022, Rent. reports that the average one-bedroom apartment will cost $3,227 per month, a staggering 121.17% increase year over year. Austin’s increase was the highest out of the 70 cities studied, a national trend where Rent. managing editor Brian Carberry said Austin is at the forefront.“Austin is kind of bucking the trend if you will in terms of what's...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

An Austin couple’s fear turns to frustration after a mass shooting in their hometowns

An Austin couple with young children whose hometowns were hit by mass shootings over the last two months is grappling with grief and fear, and they’re demanding change. Elizabeth Murphy is a UT Longhorn who stayed in Austin to raise her family. However, her hometown is Highland Park, Illinois, where a gunman opened fire on a popular Fourth of July party, leaving seven people dead.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy