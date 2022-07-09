ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Blair Oaks enters separation agreement with former superintendent Jim Jones

By Matthew Sanders
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The former longtime superintendent of the Blair Oaks School District will have his access to the campus limited for five years under a separation agreement outlining the terms of his retirement.

The agreement, signed June 30 by former superintendent Jim Jones, school board president Jason Paulsmeyer and board secretary Audrey Feely, stipulates that Jones "will not be present at District sponsored events or on District property without first obtaining written permission from the Superintendent or President of the Board of Education."

The requirement is meant "to allow a period of time for new District administration to lead the District effectively," according to the document.

After that, Jones will have to limit his appearance on campus to events "as a visitor for his grandchildren, children and/or their spouses who are students or employees of the District or to any public sporting event," according to the agreement.

ABC 17 News was unable to reach Jones and Paulsmeyer did not respond to an email seeking comment. But Jones told the Jefferson City News Tribune that the stipulation limiting his access to campus is meant to allow the new district leadership to establish its culture without interference.

Jones retired June 30 after a two-month leave . Jones and school officials have not explained the leave or the reason for his retirement. He was paid his normal salary -- $124,500 per year -- while on leave.

High School principal Chris Marshall was appointed as the acting superintendent when Jones's leave of absence was announced. Marshall will serve in that role until an interim superintendent is hired. The board plans to then conduct a search for the next superintendent.

The agreement says the district will pay Jones about $3,800 for his unused time off, about $5,100 for his unused sick leave and a settlement payment of about $66,000. The district also agreed to provide Jones a reference letter.

The agreement stipulates that Jones not take up any legal claims against the district.

Jones worked for the district for 23 years -- 19 of them as superintendent.

