Highland Park, IL

Illinois group calling for all-out ban on assault weapons after Highland Park parade shooting

By FOX 32 News
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - For some, the sadness and despair of Monday's tragedy in Highland Park has given way to anger and a call to action. That's the...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 18

Bob Smith
4d ago

Technically they are not ASSAULT WEAPONS. Woke narrative. Sympathy for Highland park but more people were shot and killed in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend and it happens there EVERY WEEK. Only hear CRICKETS from WOKE MEDIA!!

Reply(1)
13
Dragon Slayer
3d ago

Maybe we should ban all civilian firearm ownership. That'll stop shootings...Whoops don't look at Japan where they have a near total ban on personal firearm ownership and their former prime minister was just assassinated with a firearm, illegal obtained.

Reply(2)
4
Eric Lorenz
4d ago

The city already had a TOTAL ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN. Maybe the police should ask him why he didn't obey it.

Reply
5
 

WISN

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old Highland Park victim is now critical

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The Roberts family provided an update on Cooper’s condition, which is now critical. Doctors said that one of his lungs is partially collapsed and that the 8-year-old victim is now fighting against a new infection. Monday’s esophageal procedure revealed that the tear in Cooper’s...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
advantagenews.com

New legislation introduced in response to Highland Park shooting

New legislation in response to the Highland Park shooting creates a "white flag" law. Under the bill, if a minor has an incident where they are a threat to themselves or others, the white flag provision would be triggered, preventing that person from obtaining a FOID card until they are 24 years old.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
ourquadcities.com

IL lawmakers debate statewide assault weapon ban

Following the deadly mass shooting in a suburb of Chicago in which seven people were killed, lawmakers are debating a statewide ban on assault weapons. Fifty Democrats signed on to a bill that would ban assault rifles, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he supports a ban.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Boys charged in Lincoln Park carjacking

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged in a carjacking Sunday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The boys, ages 14 and 17, are accused of taking a car from a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street, police said. The pair was arrested hours later...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Domestic violence surged in Illinois last year, new report shows

CHICAGO - Domestic violence continued to surge in Chicago and across Illinois in 2021, while pandemic-based isolation and economic uncertainty made it harder for victims to get help, a new report released Monday states. A statewide domestic violence hotline received nearly 30,000 calls in 2021, up 5%, and the number...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

What one bullet did to young Highland Park shooting victim

CHICAGO - Cooper Roberts, 8, was struck once during the Highland Park parade shooting out of the more than 80 bullets that hailed down on the crowd July 4. Cooper’s family released a statement Sunday through family spokesperson Anthony Loizzi detailing the damage one bullet did to one of their twin boys.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, teen wounded in Princeton Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A woman and a teenage boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood. The pair was standing outside a retail store around 5:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark-colored Dodge charger pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Another Chicago weekend of violence downtown: 'Everyone in the community is extremely distressed'

CHICAGO - A string of shootings in and near downtown Chicago over the weekend has one neighborhood organization complaining about the "casual violence." "I’ve lived here for 26 years and never imagined that we’d be dealing with this level of serious crime. Something has to change," Brian Israel, president of the River North Residents Association, wrote Monday in an email to the Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death on West Englewood porch

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed several times and killed Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police responded to a call of domestic battery around 11:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and found a man in his 30s on a porch with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest area, officials said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Serial scammer Candace Clark moved to prison in central Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Serial scammer has been moved to a prison in central Illinois, nearly one month after she was sentenced to five years in prison.Clark, 52, was immediately taken into custody on June 15, after she was sentenced to five years in prison, following a plea deal on the six felony charges she had been facing. On Friday, she was transferred to Logan Correctional Center, in Logan County, about 30 miles north of Springfield, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.She pleaded guilty in June to to five counts of theft by deception and one count of impersonating a state...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 9, dies after drowning incident in Lake Michigan at Gary beach

GARY, Ind. - A 9-year-old girl died at the hospital Tuesday after a drowning incident at a beach in Gary, Indiana. Shortly before 2:30 p.m., officials say a witness at Marquette Beach saw two female children struggling in the water in an unguarded portion of the beach. Beachgoers were able...
GARY, IN

