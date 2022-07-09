ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Summerfest returns to Woonsocket after four years

By MIRANDA NAZZARO, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummerfest kicked off on Friday night for the first time in four years. The festival is being held at World War II Veterans Memorial Park off Social Street in Woonsocket. "You know with the gas prices...

origin.turnto10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Providence Restaurant Weeks kicks off

(WJAR) — Restaurant Weeks returned to Providence on Sunday, with 44 local restaurants participating in the two-week event. The featured restaurants are showcasing special dishes for visitors to try at a discounted rate. "I think it's great especially how the restaurants suffered during the pandemic," Patricia Antoinette, who attended...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Crowds flock to Wickford Art Festival

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a town tradition, synonymous with summer: The annual Wickford Art Festival. The two-day event, featuring over 180 fine artists, attracts thousands of people to the village each year. This year, organizers were expecting a higher than usual turnout. “Oh, the festival is a display of fantastic artwork from all […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Demolition begins for River Street building in Woonsocket

(WJAR) — Demolition began on Monday in Woonsocket for the old River Street building. Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced on June 22 the asbestos and pest abatements were completed at the former Dorado property, allowing demolition to begin. "The demolition of 719 River Street means a lot to my...
WOONSOCKET, RI
frmedia.org

July Events at Heritage State Park

Here are the events for the month of July at Heritage State Park. Thursday, July 14 – TRIBUTE CONCERT WITH ROBERT BLACK AND SPECIAL GUESTS JOHNNY CASH, CREEDENCE AND ELVIS PRESLEY! 6:00 pm—8:00 pm The Fall River Public Library presents the an ALLSTAR TRIBUTE CONCERT with music legends. Free and outdoors in the Meadow. Bring your chairs, sun screen and insect repellent and sit back and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime concert of tributes to the titans of the music industry. There will be food trucks. Fun for all ages. Open to the public. No bags, backpacks or coolers, please! For more information contact www.fallriverlibrary.org.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woonsocket, RI
Society
City
Woonsocket, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

What’s to Become of Our Parades? Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

We started the July 4th celebration on the evening before by walking along the Bristol Harbor to position ourselves for the best view of the fireworks. Joyful families walked alongside. The stroll was worth it as the fireworks were everything we expected, returning us to youth, as they do every year. The show continued when, as we walked home, a flotilla of boats rumbled out of the harbor, displaying a necklace of lights to accompany us. And soon the 4th would be upon us.
BRISTOL, RI
mybackyardnews.com

GEORGE WHILEY CENTER PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND

While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

New Planet Fitness opens in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Planet Fitness location opened in Pawtucket Monday. The new location on Beverage Hill Avenue is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. “After more than two years that reinforced how important both physical...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Portsmouth Town Council votes to rescind approval of Flock cameras

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to rescind approval of Flock cameras at the Mount Hope Bridge. The Town Council first voted to implement the cameras last month. The goal of installing the cameras was to help prevent suicides on the bridge. Portsmouth...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summerfest#Dj#Pulled Pork#Carnival Rides#Local Life#Localevent#D Food#Del#Alien Ice Cream
Uprise RI

When her East Side homeless encampment was bulldozed, Molly lost everything

Just off the bike path behind the Salvation Army on Pitman Street on the East Side of Providence there was a homeless encampment not far from the water, near the train tracks. The site is also not too far from a nearby elder care facility. There, until recently and mostly hidden behind trees and brush, was a small community of unhoused people living in tents. The police visited the site and in conversation with those living there, told them that they were not going to be evicted anytime soon and that they were safe to stay there.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

North Providence dollar store reopens its doors after fire

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence Dollar General is back open after an unexpected fire shut its doors almost a year ago. North Providence residents told NBC 10 News on Monday they have missed the store on Smith Street. "It's very convenient to have it," Jeremy Calcagno...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Once-Popular New Bedford Intersection Abandoned by Panhandlers

One of the most sought-after locations by panhandlers in all of Greater New Bedford now sits empty on a sunny summer afternoon. Oh, how times have changed. Back before the 2020 presidential election, the COVID pandemic and rabid inflation grabbed all of the headlines, New Bedford's panhandler problem was the talk of the airwaves on WBSM.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
soundingsonline.com

Newport’s Newest Destination

It was all clear skies, fair winds and administrative camaraderie for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the old Armory on Thames Street in downtown Newport, Rhode Island, this past May. The Sailing Museum—a nonprofit, educational showplace—was ready for the public. Many of those who donated to make this building a reality were in attendance.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gas Price
theweektoday.com

Local funeral director honored

MATTAPOISETT — Patrick T. Saunders of the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals in New Bedford and Mattapoisett is one of 20 funeral service professionals selected as a member of 2022-2023 class of the National Funeral Directors Association’s National Emerging Leaders Program. The selected participants will develop leadership skills that...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire consumes multi-million dollar Hingham home

(WJAR) — A large fire destroyed a multi-million dollar home in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday afternoon. The fire spread from the 6,000-square-foot house to at least four other homes in the area. Hingham Fire Department said while the home was a total loss and the other homes sustained damage,...
HINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Tourism in Newport starts to resemble pre-pandemic numbers

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — From huge ships celebrating the American Revolution to professionals playing at the International Tennis Hall of Fame for nine days, it's a busy time in Newport. Visitors told NBC 10 News they came from New England, the Midwest, and even Italy to visit. “I think...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Christmas Tree Shops rolls out shorter name: CTS

Christmas Tree Shops is rolling out a new name across its chain of stores. It's now just CTS. A store in Holyoke, Massachusetts, was among the first to get the shorter moniker. The owners are looking to expand beyond New England, where Christmas Tree Shops is well known. They don't...

Comments / 0

Community Policy