Stockton, CA

Stockton man burns in tent as city faces 28th homicide of 2022

abc10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStockton Police are investigating three homicides in...

www.abc10.com

ABC10

Man arrested, charged with 2021 Stockton homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a 2021 Stockton homicide was found and arrested Monday morning. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Richard Jacobo Jr. was arrested in the 1200-block of East College Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Investigators say he's suspected of killing...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In July 2021 Stockton Shooting That Left 19-Year-Old Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Just over a year after 19-year-old Tyler Canterberry was shot and killed in Stockton, detectives say they have arrested a suspect. The shooting happened back on July 6, 2021 near Washington Street and Walker Lane. Stockton police say officers responded to the area to investigate a report of shots fired and found the injured Canterberry. He was tended to by medics and then rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Detectives have since been able to identify 22-year-old Richard Jacobo Jr. as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued in late June, but law enforcement officers didn’t take him into custody until Monday. Police say Jacobo was arrested along the 1200 block of East College Avenue in Stockton and was taken into custody without incident. He has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Victim in stable condition after Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A gunshot wound victim was listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Monday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of School Street, OPD said. Officers responded to the area after getting a ShotSpotter notification and found the victim.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man struck by gunfire Monday morning while sitting in vehicle

(BCN) — A Monday morning shooting in Stockton left one man injured, police said. Police said a 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were in a car near Charter Way and Interstate Highway 5 when a suspect began firing multiple gunshots at the vehicle. KRON On is streaming news live now Officers responded to the […]
STOCKTON, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

1 man killed, another critically wounded in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland man is dead and a Vallejo man is in critical condition following a shooting in East Oakland on Monday, police said. The shooting occurred sometime before 7 p.m. in the 8600 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded Monday evening to the 9000 block of MacArthur...
OAKLAND, CA
Fox40

Shooting leads to standoff in Modesto, 2 dead

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people are dead after a shooting investigation lead to a stand-off with police in Modesto on Sunday afternoon. The Modeto Police Department said the shooting happened after 2 p.m. on Debbie Lane following a dispute between neighbors. Responding officers found a man with a...
MODESTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Who is stealing storm drain grates in Vallejo?

VALLEJO, Calif. - Officials in Vallejo are warning that people are stealing storm grates. Vallejo Wastewater says metal storm drain gates have been disappearing around the city. People walking, biking, or driving, are to asked to stay alert for missing grates, since the holes they cover can be up to...
VALLEJO, CA
#Homicides#Violent Crime#Stockton Police
ksro.com

Napa Man Gets Arrested Three Times in One Week

A 70-year-old Napa man was arrested three times last week. Dennis Edward Stratford was first arrested last Monday after a trespassing incident on Joseph Court during which Stratford kicked an officer in the jaw and threatened others. He was released on Wednesday morning but was arrested again that afternoon on unrelated elder abuse and misdemeanor counts. Then, after being released Friday evening, he attacked a 77-year-old man with a rake Saturday morning on the 700 block of Pueblo Avenue. Stratford is now being held on $150,000 bail.
NAPA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Modesto teens recall saving family from house fire

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three teenagers ran to the rescue when a Modesto home caught fire while people were sleeping inside. This happened on the Fourth of July, and now, the boys are sharing their story. “There’s a family. There’s a family back there,” someone can be heard saying in a cellphone video. The video […]
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man set on fire outside Concord grocery store

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was set on fire at the Vineyard Shopping Center in Concord last night, and was life flighted out to the hospital with life threatening burns. KRON4 has video of the helicopter leaving the scene on the 5100 block of Clayton Road. This was a horrific sight to see for […]
CONCORD, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

7 marijuana warrants served by sheriff's office in June

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released information on multiple warrants served by their marijuana enforcement unit between June 3 and 29. West Point: In the 300 block of Acorn Way 270 Marijuana plants, 103 pounds of processed marijuana, 121 ounces of hash oil, and three firearms were seized by the Marijuana Unit. The marijuana products' value is estimated to be more than $237,700. “One suspect was issued a citation at the scene. Nicholle Thomas, age 28 of West Point, was issued a citation on charges of 11358 H&S Illegal Marijuana Cultivation, 11359 H&S Possession of Marijuana For Sale, 182(a)(1) PC Conspiracy to Commit Crime, 30515(4)(A) PC Possession of Illegal Assault Weapon Parts and 29182(2)(A) PC Possession of Un-Serialized/Un-registered Firearms,” according to the sheriff’s office.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

